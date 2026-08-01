Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick faces Liverpool 'battle' for £34m winger as Premier League season nears

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Aug 2026 14:27

Manchester United and Liverpool have both made enquiries for Francisco Conceicao of Juventus, the newest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, and they will hope to secure their second win of their pre-season campaign.

Boss Michael Carrick named a double pivot for that game featuring Andrey Santos and Mason Mount, though he has not yet been able to call upon either Youri Tielemans or Kobbie Mainoo.

While much of the club's focus has been on reinforcing their midfield this summer transfer window, they have also been linked with attacking additions.

Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Man United and Liverpool have made enquiries for Juventus winger Conceicao, who would have a price tag in the range of £34m-42m.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Francisco Conceicao assessed: The right target for Manchester United?

Conceicao did not enjoy the most productive of seasons in 2025-26 given he scored just four goals and only produced five assists.

In fact, the 23-year-old has never scored more than five league goals across a single season in his career, and that will be a concern to Carrick if he wants more output in the final third.

FRANCISCO CONCEICAO'S 2025-26 SERIE A SEASON Matches: 31 Starts: 27 Goals: 3 Assists: 5 Shots per Game: 2.4 Touches per Game: 44.2 Successful Dribbles per Game: 1.7

The Juventus winger also prefers to play on the right side of attack, meaning he would be directly competing with Bryan Mbeumo for a place in the XI, and that would still leave United short at left-wing.

One of the positives regarding the 23-year-old is that his price tag is relatively affordable in an inflated market, though United should not make an addition simply because they are cheap.

© Imago / Sportimage

Can Michael Carrick beat Andoni Iraola and Liverpool?

If United do pursue Conceicao as a backup option, then they may have to get the better of Liverpool, who have a clear spot open on the right following the exit of Mohamed Salah.

However, the Merseysiders are embarking upon a new era with boss Andoni Iraola, who could experience difficulties in the coming months as he adapts to the demands of coaching at an elite team.

Carrick may only have been in charge at Old Trafford since January, but his first six months might prove to be crucial in terms of experience, and that may help him convince Conceicao to join.