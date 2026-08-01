Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'agree' midfielder sale as Bruno Guimaraes deal 'advances'

By Matt Law | 01 Aug 2026 18:32 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 18:34

Everton have reportedly come to an agreement with Arsenal over a deal for experienced midfielder Christian Norgaard.

The 32-year-old made the move to Arsenal last summer off the back of scoring 13 goals and registering 18 assists in 196 appearances for Brentford in all competitions.

Norgaard made 20 appearances for the Gunners last term, but he only started once in the Premier League, with the midfielder down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

The Denmark international's deal with Arsenal is due to expire next summer, although the London club do have the option to active a further 12 months until June 2028.

According to The Athletic, Everton have reached an agreement in principle to sign Norgaard from Arsenal in a deal worth in the region of £7m.

© Imago

Everton 'agree £7m deal' for Arsenal's Norgaard

The report claims that Norgaard could undergo a medical with the Toffees next week providing that there are not any late issues in the negotiations.

Norgaard was Brentford's captain between 2023 and 2025, and he had been a key player for the Bees before making the move to Arsenal.

As a result, it would have been a testing 2025-26 campaign despite the fact that he was able to play a part in Arsenal winning the Premier League.

Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino are all ahead of Norgaard when it comes to the starting spots in the Arsenal midfield.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Arsenal 'closing in' on Guimaraes transfer

Meanwhile, the Gunners continue to make progress on a deal for Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United are thought to be willing to let Guimaraes leave for around £80m, and an announcement regarding the Brazilian could arrive in the near future.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal again held 'direct talks' with Newcastle on Saturday to discuss the central midfielder's future.

Guimaraes is said to be determined to make the move to the Emirates Stadium and is waiting to be given the green light to travel for a medical.