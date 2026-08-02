Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 2

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 07:09

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Sunday, August 2!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to steer Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first full season at the helm.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 2?

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo has apparently emerged as the leading candidate to become Spurs' next attacking signing, with De Zerbi understood to have identified the 27-year-old Dutch forward as the profile he wants to add following concerns about the goal output of his current wide options.

Gakpo is valued at around £51m and comes with the versatility to play on the left or as a central striker, but his tally of nine goals in 52 games last season will give Spurs food for thought; that return was substantially below the 18 he managed the previous campaign when Mohamed Salah's service from the right was a consistent source of chances.

A deal could potentially be structured to benefit both clubs, with Liverpool said to hold a tentative interest in Spurs defender Djed Spence as part of their own right-back search, though no formal exchange proposal is understood to be on the table.

The Richarlison situation added another layer of uncertainty after De Zerbi gave his most candid assessment yet of the Brazilian's position, telling reporters after Saturday's 2-1 pre-season win over Chelsea: "I don't know, because I like him as a player, as a guy — it's unbelievable the attitude and behaviour, but at the end we have to respect what he wants to do."

De Zerbi acknowledged that Richarlison's messages have been mixed, saying "sometimes he said to stay, sometimes he leaves," though the manager was clear about the forward's value, adding: "He scored 12 goals last season, not through luck."

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract, with interest believed to be coming from Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as MLS clubs monitoring his situation.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres is also said to be close to making a decision on his Camp Nou future, with Spurs reportedly among those monitoring a winger who could be available for significantly less than the Gakpo fee being discussed.