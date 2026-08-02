Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 2

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 07:01

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Sunday, August 2!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford, as head coach Michael Carrick strengthens his Red Devils squad ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 2?

The most pressing issue on the outgoings front is the Joshua Zirkzee situation, with Juventus reportedly pushing for a loan agreement with an option to buy while United are said to be insisting on either a permanent sale or a strict obligation to buy clause, creating a financial standoff that threatens to derail the 25-year-old's hoped-for return to Italian football.

United are understood to want a significant portion of the £36.4m they paid for the Dutch forward in 2024 recouped from any deal, while Juventus are resistant to committing to a mandatory purchase clause, a structural disagreement that is described as the primary stumbling block in what had otherwise been an advancing negotiation.

A swap involving Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao was reportedly considered briefly as a solution, but the Portuguese is said to have made clear his desire to remain at Juventus this season, removing that route from the table.

Conceicao has nonetheless emerged as a separate incoming target, with United and Liverpool both reportedly having made enquiries about the 23-year-old, who is available for between £34m and £42m but managed only three goals and five Serie A assists last season.

Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is believed to be nearing an exit, with Celta Vigo reportedly leading the race for a season-long loan, though at least one other club is said to be pursuing a permanent deal for the 28-year-old, who has made only 17 appearances since joining from Fenerbahce in 2023.

Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring Benjamin Sesko, though United are considered highly unlikely to sanction any move for the striker, who is expected back from a shin injury for the pre-season friendly against PSG on August 8.