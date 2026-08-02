Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 2

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 06:51

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Sunday, August 2!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s former protege Enzo Maresca readies his squad for his maiden Premier League campaign in the Sky Blues hotseat.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 2?

The development that now appears most likely to define the remainder of City's summer arrived on August 1, with multiple outlets reporting that Real Madrid are closing in on a deal for Rodri, whose back surgery recovery is expected to be complete before the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16.

City's negotiating position is limited by the one year remaining on Rodri's contract, with a fee of around £50m reportedly considered realistic given that the alternative is losing one of the game's most decorated midfielders for nothing next summer.

Enzo Maresca has publicly maintained that no conversations have taken place with Rodri about an exit, though the manager's insistence that any deal would be out of his hands is understood to have done little to slow Real Madrid's confidence in completing the transfer.

However, Rodri matters may now be complicated by a new Ayyoub Bouaddi blow, as Lille's president has publicly expressed his confidence in keeping the Morocco international, but a bid of £85m or more could still twist his arm.

The Savinho departure to Tottenham Hotspur is also understood to be gathering pace, with the 22-year-old Brazilian said to have committed personally to the move and the two clubs thought to be close to settling on a final fee in the region of £60m.

Pedro Neto from Chelsea remains Maresca's reported preference as a direct replacement, with club-to-club discussions expected to accelerate once the Savinho deal is confirmed and City's attacking options are formally reduced.