Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: Fabrizio Romano gives 'positive update' on blockbuster deal

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Aug 2026 02:22 , Last updated: 02 Aug 2026 02:24

Arsenal's interest in Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly gathering pace as a deal edges closer.

The North London club have firmly prioritised the acquisition of a marquee central midfielder to elevate their squad.

Having identified his primary midfield target, Mikel Arteta is determined to secure the big-money star before the 2026-27 season begins.

Following extensive preliminary discussions, the Gunners are now moving decisively to finalise one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer window.

Despite the Magpies' initial resistance to sanctioning a deal, Arsenal have reportedly always maintained complete confidence in their approach, and an agreement could now be close.

Arsenal in 'direct talks' to sign Guimaraes

© Imago / News Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are currently engaged in direct negotiations with Newcastle today in an attempt to successfully close the deal for Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian midfielder has already agreed personal terms and is reportedly waiting for the green light to travel for his medical examinations.

??⚪️ Arsenal in direct talks again today with Newcastle to close Bruno Guimarães deal.



Bruno, waiting for green light to travel for medical and contract signing as soon as deal is completed.#AFC mantain total confidence.



?➕ https://t.co/ruGFvUYaij pic.twitter.com/D0qgKJ5EzQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2026

The Magpies appear increasingly open to sanctioning his departure as discussions over the final transfer fee progress rapidly.

While the lucrative transaction is not entirely completed, the two Premier League clubs are understood to be closer to reaching an agreement.

Arteta has been a long-term admirer of the midfield star and views him as the perfect addition to complement his existing options.

What next for Newcastle after potential captain exit?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Losing their inspirational club captain would undoubtedly represent a monumental blow to the immediate ambitions of Newcastle United.

Following Eddie Howe's departure after a summer that saw the Magpies lose Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle will be forced to drastically restructure their midfield to compensate for the significant loss of technical quality.

However, the substantial transfer fee generated from this blockbuster departure will provide the Magpies with crucial financial flexibility to reinvest in the squad.

However, much has been said about the club's preference for a younger profile of player, something that was believed to frustrate Howe before his departure and that likely replacement Matthias Jaissle must now deal with.