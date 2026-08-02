Joshua Zirkzee transfer latest: Major financial 'hurdle' threatens Man Utd forward's exit talks

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Aug 2026 01:30 , Last updated: 02 Aug 2026 01:34

Juventus are reportedly preparing to launch a decisive move to secure the services of Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has fallen significantly down the pecking order at Old Trafford and does not appear to feature in the long-term plans of the club.

The Turin giants are now increasingly confident of luring the talented attacker back to Italian football ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Reports suggest that Juve director Frederic Massara, intimately familiar with the player after previously attempting to orchestrate a move to Roma, is confident of securing a deal for the former Bologna forward.

The prospect of a return to Serie A is becoming a stark reality as the Italian heavyweights look to bolster their offensive ranks.

Juventus 'push' for Zirkzee loan as Spalletti approves transfer

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

According to Sport Witness Luciano Spalletti has reportedly given his immediate approval for boardroom executives to aggressively pursue negotiations.

The experienced Italian coach is understood to highly value the impressive versatility and tactical intelligence that the Dutch international possesses.

Zirkzee himself is incredibly intrigued by the tantalising prospect of returning to the division where he previously flourished with Bologna.

The forward had also attracted serious interest from Roma earlier this year before talks collapsed over strict financial demands from the Premier League side.

Consequently, his underlying desire to secure a prominent role in Turin could prove instrumental in pushing a deal over the line.

Transfer formula remains 'significant hurdle' in Zirkzee negotiations

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

The source above reports that the primary stumbling block remains the exact structure of the proposed transfer, with Juventus favouring an initial loan agreement featuring an option to buy.

United are said to be resistant to such temporary formulas and would prefer to recoup a substantial portion of their €42.5m (£36.4m) outlay from 2024.

Boardroom executives in England are expected to demand a permanent departure or a strict obligation to buy if a loan deal is sanctioned.

Italian clubs are notoriously reluctant to commit to mandatory purchase clauses, meaning incredibly difficult negotiations lie ahead for all parties involved.

While a potential swap deal involving Francisco Conceicao was reportedly briefly considered, the Portuguese winger has expressed a firm desire to remain with the Old Lady this season