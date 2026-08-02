Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 2

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 06:45

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Sunday, August 2!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Anfield, as new head coach Andoni Iraola works to restore the 2024-25 Premier League champions to their former glories in the wake of Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah’s exits.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 2?

The most significant Liverpool story on August 1 was the claim that Bradley Barcola has verbally agreed to join the club, with the France international said to have confirmed his preference for Anfield over all other suitors, including Arsenal.

The major obstacle standing between Liverpool and completing the deal remains Paris Saint-Germain's asking price, with the French champions not yet willing to accept a figure in the range Liverpool are believed to be prepared to offer.

A significant development arrived in the context of that valuation, with reports suggesting a PSG internal decision could allow Barcola to leave for around £100m, representing a dramatic softening from the widely cited £145m opening position and potentially bringing the two clubs into striking distance of an agreement.

However, a former Liverpool goalkeeper exclusively told Sports Mole that the Reds should consider paying the full price, especially after Andoni Iraola's side missed out on another £42.8m attacker.

Liverpool's defensive situation also produced new movement, with the club reportedly making initial contact with AC Milan over a deal for centre-back Fikayo Tomori as Andoni Iraola looks to add cover at the back before the season begins.

Tomori is understood to have been a target for newly-promoted Coventry City, but Frank Lampard's team do not have the resources to compete with Liverpool.

Inter Milan are apparently prepared to raise their offer for Curtis Jones, with the Liverpool midfielder said to have become available following a post-friendly falling-out with Dominik Szoboszlai, even if it is now believed to be water under the bridge.