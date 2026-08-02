Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 2

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 06:35

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Sunday, August 2!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, as new manager Xabi Alonso shapes his squad for his maiden Premier League season at the helm.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 2?

From Manchester United to Arsenal to Chelsea, the Blues announced the arrival of evergreen striker Danny Welbeck on Saturday, as the England international penned a two-year deal until 2028.

With Welbeck on the books, Nicolas Jackson's future at Stamford Bridge became less certain on August 1 after Xabi Alonso dropped a public hint about the Senegal international's standing at the club following recent pre-season developments.

Jackson faces significantly increased competition for a starting position following the arrival of Welbeck, and a sale is thought to make both financial and squad sense given Chelsea's need to generate income after a week in which the club were reportedly hit with another substantial fine following a near points-deduction related to transfer market conduct.

Furthermore, Chelsea are apparently prepared to offer critical attacker Joao Pedro a new lucrative contract, plunging Jackson's future into further doubt.

Lewis Hall's potential return to Stamford Bridge continued to develop, with Chelsea still said to believe Alonso's involvement could be the decisive factor in convincing the 22-year-old Newcastle United defender to move despite an anticipated fee of around £60m and the defender's own apparent contentment on Tyneside.

A former Chelsea figure publicly suggested a swap deal involving Enzo Fernandez and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni deserves serious consideration, an idea unlikely to gather traction at this stage of the window but indicative of the broader conversation around Fernandez's long-term role in Alonso's system.

The Trevoh Chalobah exit to Como remained in discussion, with the two clubs' valuations still not aligned but the Italian side understood to be continuing to push for a resolution.