Arsenal transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 2

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 06:27

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Sunday, August 2!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Emirates Stadium, as head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta prepare the Gunners for their Premier League title defence.

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 2?

Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes pursuit moved to its most advanced stage yet on August 1, with direct talks between the two clubs reportedly under way and the Brazil international understood to have already agreed personal terms, now waiting only for the green light to travel for a medical.

Newcastle United are believed to be increasingly open to selling following Eddie Howe's recent resignation, with Matthias Jaissle set to take over a squad that has now lost Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and potentially their captain in the same summer.

Arsenal's most recent bid is thought to fall short of Newcastle's valuation, but a deal in excess of £80m is believed to be in the frame, with the two clubs said to be closer to an agreement than at any previous point in what has been a prolonged process.

The Gunners' pursuit of Guimaraes will also be aided by the imminent exit of midfield rival Christian Norgaard, who is expected to leave after just one season to join Everton.

The Vinicius Junior situation also evolved on August 1, with Real Madrid reportedly presenting the Brazilian with three separate options in an attempt to retain him before direct discussions with Arsenal can progress, with the days ahead described in multiple reports as crucial.

Arteta addressed the slow progress publicly ahead of the pre-season fixture against Girona, telling reporters: "A lot is happening. We all know about the context of this transfer window. From ownership to the board, the sporting director and myself, we know that we want to take this club to a different level."

Elsewhere, Ethan Nwaneri is reportedly being offered to Fulham at a valuation of around £50m, but Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Everton are also said to be in the mix.