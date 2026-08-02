Chelsea, Tottenham submit 'direct enquiries' for £42m centre-back amid Newcastle competition

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 08:37

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Atalanta BC centre-back Giorgio Scalvini in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have already added one player to their ranks from La Dea this summer, completing a £48.8m deal for right-back Marco Palestra, shortly before signing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

However, Xabi Alonso is still after additional defensive reinforcements, as Atalanta's Serie A rivals Como are still pressing ahead with plans to sign Trevoh Chalobah in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile are both available to leave for the right price, while Tosin Adarabioyo and Aaron Anselmino's futures are not set in stone either.

According to The Sun, 22-year-old Scalvini has now emerged as a 'top target' for all of Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle, after returning to prominence following an injury-hit 2024-25 season.

Chelsea, Tottenham make 'direct enquiries' for Giorgio Scalvini

© Imago

The Italy international played just eight matches in the campaign before last due to a combination of ACL and shoulder injuries, but he turned out 30 times for Atalanta last season, scoring three goals in Serie A.

However, Scalvini is now in the final two years of his contract with Atalanta, and all of Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle have supposedly submitted direct enquiries to his representatives to enquire over a deal.

La Dea have apparently slapped a £42m price tag on the head of the 22-year-old, but Newcastle are planning to submit an initial offer of £34m to 'test the waters'.

Atalanta's valuation of the defender will likely be the biggest obstacle to overcome, as Scalvini is supposedly keen to move to the Premier League, so personal terms should go through without a hitch with any interested party.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle: Which club needs Giorgio Scalvini the most?

© Iconsport / Gepa

Even though Scalvini has already missed 83 games for club and country due to injury - an alarming number at the age of just 22 - his potential and existing defensive qualities seemingly outweigh any fitness concerns.

The Italian has gained plentiful experience playing in a back three for Atalanta, but it remains to be seen whether Alonso adopts a 3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1 in the 2026-27 Premier League, having opted largely for the latter in pre-season.

Meanwhile, even if Tottenham lose Cristian Romero as expected, Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Kevin Danso, Marcos Senesi, Ashley Phillips, Kota Takai and Ben Davies are all vying for minutes under Roberto De Zerbi.

However, Newcastle have the greatest need to future-proof their defence, as their current centre-back options are a 34-year-old Dan Burn, a 34-year-old Fabian Schar, a 26-year-old Sven Botman and a 24-year-old Malick Thiaw.

The Magpies are not short on cash following the sales of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, but a lack of European football could prove fatal for incoming boss Matthias Jaissle.