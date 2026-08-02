Arsenal transfer news: Man United 'investigate' shock deal for £38.5m-rated Hale End talent

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 08:17 , Last updated: 02 Aug 2026 08:17

Manchester United have a genuine interest in Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and are 'investigating the feasibility of a deal, according to a report.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back to compete with and cover for Luke Shaw next season, as Patrick Dorgu has been deployed in a more advanced role and Diego Leon is still learning his trade.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall is viewed as a prime target for Man United, but Chelsea may have a trump card in the race to bring the £60m-rated England international back to West London.

As a result, Man United are considering alternatives to Hall, and The Independent claims that an 'intriguing' move for Lewis-Skelly is being considered at Old Trafford.

Man United 'investigating' Myles Lewis-Skelly deal

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

The 20-time English champions are understood to possess a 'long-standing interest' in the Arsenal academy product - valued at £38.5m by Transfermarkt - who was on the fringes of the first team for much of last season.

Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie were preferred at left-back to Lewis-Skelly, while Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice were Mikel Arteta's two shoo-ins in midfield.

However, as Zubimendi began to show signs of fatigue towards the end of the season, Lewis-Skelly earned his opportunity in a central role, starting Arsenal's Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Atletico Madrid and final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 19-year-old also impressed in midfield during Arsenal's 4-1 friendly win over Girona on Saturday, claiming an assist for Max Dowman, and the Gunners are not looking to actively sell him.

Lewis-Skelly only signed a new contract at the Emirates until 2030 last summer, but a sale cannot be completely ruled out if Arsenal press ahead with big-money deals for Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior.

Should Arsenal sell Myles Lewis-Skelly?

© Iconsport / Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images

The time has come for Arsenal to be brutal in the transfer market, an approach that the Gunners have perpetually failed to adopt when it comes to player sales in particular.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £35m move to Liverpool in 2017 remains Arsenal's record sale, since when the Gunners have either terminated big-money contracts or allowed players to move on for modest fees, simply due to the desire to get those names off the books.

Granted, Arsenal's business has aided their successful Premier League title quest, but if Andrea Berta is serious about landing Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior, difficult - and unpopular - decisions will have to be made.

That being said, Arsenal have numerous other players who should be placed front and centre in the shop window before Lewis-Skelly; Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Fabio Vieira, and perhaps even Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz.

Unless Man United come in with an offer too good to refuse - say £60m plus - Arsenal have no good reason to consider selling Lewis-Skelly, whose fearlessness, adaptability, attitude and age makes him a prized asset.