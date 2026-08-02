Aston Villa transfer news: Champions League club 'enquire' for out-of-favour attacker

By Darren Plant | 02 Aug 2026 11:14

Aston Villa have reportedly received an enquiry from Roma for Evann Guessand.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Villa have found themselves in a position where they are constantly having to assess potential incomings and outgoings to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

They missed out on a windfall through Crystal Palace opting against taking up a buy option for Guessand, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park.

After a campaign where he made just nine starts and 12 substitute outings in the Premier League across two clubs, the Ivory Coast international is available for transfer.

According to TeleRadioStereo, Roma have taken an interest in the 25-year-old's situation at Villa Park.

© Imago / Geisser

Why may Roma sign Aston Villa attacker Guessand?

After missing out on the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Crysencio Summerville, Roma have become increasingly desperate to add a fresh face to their attack.

Gian Piero Gasperini also witnessed the Serie A giants suffer a surprise 4-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday.

As a result, Guessand - who can play across the forward line - is said to have been added to a shortlist of potential additions.

Although it is suggested that Guessand is not a priority for Roma, they appreciate his ability to play in several positions.

Guessand made his first appearance in pre-season on Saturday, featuring for 45 minutes in a 3-1 win over an Indonesia All Stars XI.

© Iconsport / PA Images

What would terms of Guessand transfer be?

Roma are no strangers to doing business with Aston Villa, with Leon Bailey and Donyell Malen both signing on loans with options to buy across the last 12 months.

That would almost certainly be the situation again, with Villa needing to generate in excess of the £16m to £17m mark to not make a loss on their accounts.

Despite Champions League qualification, Roma may not be prepared to pay that in a straight fee, particularly when Guessand endured an indifferent campaign in 2025-26.