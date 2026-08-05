Transfer news and rumours today: Rangers 'fail' bid for Celtic-linked winger, Middlesbrough close in on Man Utd goalkeeper

Serie A club Frosinone have reportedly rejected an opening bid from Rangers for winger Fares Ghedjemis.

The Gers travel to face Jagiellonia Bialystok in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie at Chorten Arena on Thursday evening, as they look to make a strong start to their European campaign.

Rangers have already signed eight players this summer, but they remain keen to strengthen further before the transfer window closes.

According to Sky Sports News, Frosinone have turned down an £8m offer from Rangers for Ghedjemis, who scored 15 goals and registered three assists for the Italian club last season.

Frosinone have also rejected a £6m bid from Scottish champions Celtic and are reportedly unwilling to sell the Algeria international unless they receive an offer in the region of €15m-€20m (£13m-£17m).

Man Utd transfer news: Boro close to signing new goalkeeper

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Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek this summer.

The Championship outfit have already recruited five new players during the transfer window, with the majority of their business focused on strengthening the midfield and attacking departments.

According to Sky Sports News, Boro have now turned their attention to signing a new goalkeeper, with Vitek edging closer to a move to the Riverside Stadium.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bristol City, where he enjoyed an outstanding campaign, making 41 appearances and being crowned the club's Player of the Year.

Vitek has featured for Michael Carrick's side during pre-season, but a move away from Old Trafford appears increasingly likely as the Czech goalkeeper looks to secure regular first-team football.

Crystal Palace eye move for MLS attacker

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Crystal Palace are reportedly advancing in talks to sign Real Salt Lake winger Zavier Gozo.

It has been a frustrating transfer window for the Eagles so far, with Oscar Migueza the only arrival after joining to strengthen the club's defensive options.

According to Sky Sports News, Palace are now working on a permanent deal to bring the highly-rated 19-year-old to Selhurst Park.

Gozo has enjoyed a breakthrough 2026 MLS campaign, registering six goals and four assists in 16 league appearances, while also establishing himself as a USA Under-23 international.

The Eagles are expected to pay a fee in the region of £11m for the winger, who has reportedly made it clear that he is ready to take the next step in his career by moving to Europe this summer.