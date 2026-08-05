Preview: Fulham vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

Fulham and Crystal Palace will continue their respective preparations for the new Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly at Fulham's training ground.

Palace will begin their new Premier League season against Everton on August 22, while Fulham have a West London derby against Chelsea on August 24.

Match preview

Fulham have played three pre-season matches, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Norwich City, before drawing 1-1 with Al-Ahli three days later.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side then beat Farense 2-1 on Saturday, and they have another three friendlies this summer against Palace, Malaga and Stuttgart, before beginning their new Premier League campaign at home to West London rivals Chelsea on August 24.

Fulham have made three first-team signings this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Jonah Kusi-Asare, Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios.

There have also been some notable departures, with Issa Diop, Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez moving on, and there will be more business both in and out before the window closes.

Fulham finished 11th in the Premier League last season, seven points ahead of 15th-placed Palace, but the latter will play in the Europa League in 2026-27 due to their Conference League success.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Like Fulham, Palace have a new manager this summer, with Pierre Sage replacing Oliver Glasner at the helm, and the 47-year-old has arrived with a huge reputation, boasting a record of 27 wins, five draws and eight defeats from his 40 matches in charge of Lens.

The Eagles have played five times in pre-season, recording a 5-1 win over Swindon Town before losing 3-0 to Burnley; a 3-0 defeat to Lens followed, before beating Famalicao 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw.

Palace then beat Al-Ula 3-1 last time out, and they have another two matches against Palace and Freiburg before beginning their 2026-27 Premier League season against Everton on August 22.

Sage's side have made just one first-team signing this summer, bringing in Oscar Mingueza on a free transfer, while Maxence Lacroix has been their biggest departure.

Palace will play in the league phase of next season's Europa League, and it will be fascinating to see how the Eagles perform under the guidance of Sage.

Fulham pre-season form:

LDW

Crystal Palace pre-season form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Fulham could hand debuts to Gonzalo Garcia and Palacios in this match following their arrivals from Real Madrid, with the pair potentially coming into the starting side.

There will be plenty of familiar names in the Fulham XI for this match, with Antonee Robinson, Alex Iwobi and Kevin likely to be in the starting side against Palace.

Josh King could also retain his spot in the final third of the field.

No fresh issues have been reported by Fulham ahead of the contest with the Eagles.

Palace again had Eddie Nketiah on the scoresheet in their clash with Al Ula last time out, and the former Arsenal forward could lead the line once more in this contest.

The other two goalscorers from the last match - Jaydee Canvot and Justin Devenney - are expected to feature in the first XI for the Eagles in this contest.

However, Adam Wharton will be a notable absentee for Sage's side, as the central midfielder continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Sessegnon, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Iwobi, Palacios; King, G Garcia, Kevin

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Canvot, Richards, Sosa; Cardines, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Devenny, Nketiah, Franca

We say: Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace

It is always difficult to know exactly what to expect when two Premier League clubs face off in pre-season, but we are predicting an entertaining draw on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.