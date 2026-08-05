Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'target' a second Paris Saint-Germain forward after Bradley Barcola

By Axel Clody | 05 Aug 2026 08:45

Liverpool have struggled to find an elite wide forward to replace club legend Mohamed Salah.

Yan Diomande, of RB Leipzig, Bradley Barcola, of Paris Saint-Germain, and Maghnes Akliouche, of Monaco, were among the targets considered for the right wing, but none of those moves progressed, for various reasons. Now, a new option has emerged that appears more promising.

The Reds are looking to sign Ibrahim Mbaye, also of Paris Saint-Germain, after the 18-year-old expressed interest in a move to England, according to RMC.

Liverpool eye young Senegalese winger Ibrahim Mbaye

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / José Breton

Negotiations are set to begin and could be resolved quickly, given that the French side are not opposed to letting the young academy graduate leave, in a deal that would cost around £34m.

The English club's officials are said to have been 'delighted' by the Senegal international, who featured at the 2026 World Cup. 'At Liverpool, it is believed the club's environment could help him take a step up and fully develop his potential,' the report states.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mbaye has received offers from Bundesliga clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen, but is prioritising a move to the Premier League giants. The young forward had come close to joining RB Leipzig, but that move fell through as it ran in parallel with the Yan Diomande deal, with the Ivorian expected to join Real Madrid after Paris Saint-Germain abandoned their pursuit.

At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool remain in talks over another player, though the outlook for the Anfield club currently appears less positive.

Liverpool still want Barcola even with Mbaye interest

© Imago / Joaquim Ferreira/ HMB Media

A possible arrival for Mbaye does not change Liverpool's desire to sign Barcola, also of Paris Saint-Germain. Talks have been ongoing for several days, with no agreement in place, particularly regarding the financial side of the deal. The French side want more than £128m for their French winger, a figure the English club are unwilling to meet.

'A middle ground will need to be found for this deal to happen,' RMC states. The Reds' trump card is the player's own desire to leave, given that, as a squad option behind a star-studded front three, he has already indicated he is unlikely to extend his contract in Paris, which currently runs until the middle of 2028.

Liverpool need fresh additions in attack, particularly on the right, where they currently only have Federico Chiesa, whose future also remains uncertain, and 19-year-old Kieran Morrison, who has caught the eye during pre-season.

Rio Ngumoha, another academy talent, and recently signed Victor Munoz occupy both wide attacking positions. On the left, Cody Gakpo remains the first-choice option. Alexander Isak is expected to be the undisputed starting centre-forward until the return of Hugo Ekitike, who continues his recovery from a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Beyond Munoz, Liverpool have only signed young centre-back Jeremie Jacquet this summer, while losing Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson. The club's relatively quiet transfer activity has been attributed to the high cost of last season's signings of Wirtz and Isak, both of which broke the record for the biggest transfer in Premier League history at the time.