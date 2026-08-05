Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eye World Cup revelation as Bruno Guimaraes replacement

By Axel Clody | 05 Aug 2026 07:38

Newcastle United are looking to get ahead of the market and are already seeking a replacement for a potential Bruno Guimaraes departure, with the Brazilian edging ever closer to a move to Arsenal.

The Magpies have identified Felix Nmecha, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, as a possible successor to the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old German has been on the English club's radar for weeks, according to L'Equipe. Attributes such as his versatility to play deeper or as an attacking midfielder close to the box, along with his physical strength, are among the qualities that make him the 'ideal candidate' for the role that could open up at St James' Park.

Nmecha also knows English football well. A product of Manchester City's academy, the midfielder was given his professional debut by Pep Guardiola in 2019. A knee injury disrupted his development, and he made no more than three appearances for the Citizens.

At the turn of the 2021-22 season, when his contract with Manchester City expired, Nmecha decided to return to his country of birth to join Wolfsburg.

Newcastle eye Felix Nmecha

© Iconsport / Stefan Koops / EYE4IMAGES / DeFodi Images

Wolfsburg marked the turning point in the young prospect's career, albeit gradually. His first season at the Volkswagen Arena brought just 18 appearances. However, in the following campaign, Felix Nmecha became a crucial part of the side.

He made 32 appearances and became more heavily involved in results while playing as an attacking midfielder, contributing to nine goals directly.

That form put him on the radar of several clubs, with Newcastle United reportedly one of those monitoring him closely even back then. However, Borussia Dortmund were the destination the player chose in the summer of 2023.

His first season at BVB was disrupted by an injury that kept him out for 17 matches. Even so, he still made 29 appearances. He established himself the following campaign, featuring 41 times. In the most recent cycle, 2025-26, he made 42 appearances and saw his importance to the side grow significantly.

Could Nmecha be the ideal Bruno Guimaraes replacement at Newcastle?

© Imago / Kirchner-Media

'He's a very attentive player who tries to implement everything immediately. A meticulous worker, a total professional, and a great person. He will certainly improve even further,' manager Niko Kovac said in praise of the midfielder.

Such a strong reputation and consistent development have earned him recognition at international level. Nmecha featured in England's and Germany's youth setups before receiving his first senior call-up for the four-time world champions in 2023.

He featured at the 2026 World Cup, standing out for his ability to play close to the box and his skill from long range. He contributed one goal and two assists across four matches.

Nmecha's characteristics could prove important for Newcastle United should Bruno Guimaraes depart for Arsenal. The Athletic has reported that all parties involved want to bring the saga to a close, meaning the Brazilian's move is on the verge of being finalised.

According to L'Equipe, Newcastle United had hoped to receive around £85m to let their captain leave. Arsenal's most recent offer is said to have stood at around £76.5m, plus bonuses still to be agreed.

Nmecha, meanwhile, is under contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2030 and is valued at around £47m. Still according to the report, financial details of any potential negotiation have not been revealed, but the Magpies are said to be aware of all the German club's demands.