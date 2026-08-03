Arsenal transfer news: Gunners stance on £80m-rated Bruno Guimaraes 'revealed' as Newcastle reject opening bid

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Aug 2026 16:13

Newcastle United have reportedly rejected Arsenal's opening offer for club captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, who represented Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, has been heavily linked with a move away from St James' Park this summer, with the Gunners thought to be closing in on a deal.

The Magpies have already sanctioned the big-money departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and Guimaraes could yet become the next high-profile name to leave Tyneside.

The technically gifted Brazilian has become an adopted Geordie during his time at Newcastle, but there is a growing belief that he would be an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta's system at Arsenal.

Newcastle reject Arsenal's opening bid for Bruno Guiamares

© Iconsport / Trask Smith / CSM via ZUMA Press Wire

According to iPaper, Newcastle have turned down Arsenal's opening proposal after the two clubs opened direct talks over a potential deal.

The Magpies are understood to value Guimaraes at more than £80m, with Arsenal's initial offer falling well short of that valuation.

The report adds that the Gunners are expected to return with an improved bid for the Newcastle skipper, who is reportedly keen to make the move to North London.

Unlike last summer, when Alexander Isak refused to join Newcastle on their pre-season tour, Guimaraes has not attempted to force the issue despite his desire to join Arsenal.

The Brazil international is due to report to the club's training base in La Manga, although there remains a strong expectation that he could leave St James' Park before the transfer window closes.

Newcastle change stance on Bruno Guimaraes?

© Imago / News Images

When Arsenal first expressed an interest in Guimaraes, Newcastle's position was unequivocal: the midfielder was not for sale.

However, the landscape appears to have shifted following Eddie Howe's resignation last week, with the former manager citing that he could no longer continue in the role.

Incoming head coach Matthias Jaissle is expected to begin with a clean slate, and while Guimaraes would undoubtedly remain a key player under any manager, Newcastle may now be more willing to listen to substantial offers than they were earlier in the summer.

There is also a financial reality to consider. At 28, Guimaraes is arguably at the peak of his market value, and Newcastle may feel this represents their best opportunity to command a premium fee before that valuation inevitably begins to decline over the coming years.