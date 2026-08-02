Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta's Bruno Guimaraes boost as Newcastle prepared to make £34m 'challenge' this summer

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Aug 2026 23:15

Newcastle United are prepared to challenge Leeds United for Inter Milan midfielder Petar Sucic amid Arsenal's interest in Bruno Guimaraes, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners were back in pre-season action on Saturday, beating Girona 4-1 despite naming a significantly weaker team than usual.

Mikel Arteta only started one natural midfielder in Myles Lewis-Skelly in his lineup, with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi still not with the squad after their World Cup exploits.

The Londoners have consistently been linked with midfield reinforcements this transfer window, and reports suggest that a deal for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is advancing.

Corriere dello Sport has claimed that Newcastle are prepared to offer between €35m and €40m (£30m and £34m) for Inter Milan midfielder Petar Sucic, who could be seen as a replacement for Guimaraes.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: What makes Newcastle midfielder so good?

Arsenal were immense from a defensive perspective last season in the Premier League, but they were at times too rigid, something that was apparent against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in May.

Any new signing in the middle of the pitch must be defensively resilient, and though Guimaraes is excellent without the ball, he is also considerably more adept in possession than the likes of Declan Rice.

BRUNO GUIMARAES: 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON Matches: 29 Starts: 27 Goals: 9 Assists: 5 Successful Passes per Game: 43.1 Duels Won Percentage: 50%

The Newcastle star is comfortable playing as a number six or as a number eight, and his ability to play ranged passes to the forward line could help Arsenal transform stale possession into dangerous attacks.

Guimaraes is far more progressive than players such as Martin Zubimendi, and he would likely make the Gunners a much more threatening team from open play.

© Iconsport / Trask Smith / CSM via ZUMA Press Wire

Mikel Arteta's midfield assessed: Best in the Premier League?

Should Guimaraes make the switch to the Emirates, he would arguably give Arteta the best midfield group in the entire division.

The Gunners boss would have the Brazilian, Rice, Zubimendi and Lewis-Skelly to choose from as first-team options in the middle of the pitch.

All of those four players have different abilities, ranging from progression, control, defensive coverage and technical quality, and Arteta would be able to field a strong and balanced double pivot against almost any opponent.