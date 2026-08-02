Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham 'exit', Bournemouth's next signing, Leeds United attacking tagret

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Aug 2026 20:11

West Ham United midfielder Freddie Potts has been given permission to undergo a medical with Club Brugge, the latest report has claimed.

The summer window of 2026 has been one of significant change for the Hammers ahead of their season in the Championship.

Nuno Espirito Santo has seen 14 players leave the club, with 13 of those exits either because the player was released or sold.

The likes of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville left for significant amounts, and the income that the Londoners received will be important in their quest to avoid potential penalties after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed that midfielder Potts has been given permission to undergo a medical ahead of a £10m move to the Belgian side.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Bournemouth transfer news: Next signing after Antonio Silva?

Bournemouth have agreed a fee that could reach just over £11m for Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez, the newest report has revealed.

The Cherries will play their next pre-season game on Tuesday, when they take on Italian side Genoa at the Vitality Stadium.

Manager Marco Rose could look to deploy new centre-back signing Antonio Silva in the backline, with the defender likely to play a key role for the club in the Premier League next term.

Despite making additions in defence this summer, Bournemouth are thought to still be in the market for defenders, especially after the exit of Alex Jimenez to Fiorentina.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Cherries have agreed a deal that could be worth a total of €13m (£11.11m) with Sevilla for full-back Juanlu Sanchez, with a medical now greenlit.

© Imago

Leeds United are targeting Marseille forward Igor Paixao, but there is a £12-£17m gap in valuation, the latest report has revealed.

The 2026-27 Premier League season will begin later this month, with Leeds set to face Nottingham Forest in their opening fixture on August 22.

Daniel Farke's side are have already made crucial additions ahead of the new campaign, including centre-back Tarik Muharemovic and winger Harry Wilson.

The Whites are still thought to be on the lookout for more offensive signings, and they have been linked to Marseille attacker Paixao.

Foot Mercato report that Leeds value Paixao at €30-35m (£25.65-29.92m), but Marseille value him up to £17m higher than that figure.