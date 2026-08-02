Mo Salah transfer news: Former Liverpool winger close to agreement with next club after 'hijacking' leaves Besiktas behind

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Aug 2026 19:30

Trabzonspor are reported to be close to hijacking Mohamed Salah's proposed move to Besiktas, with the two parties on the verge of an agreement.

The transfer sagas of players like Yan Diomande, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola have dominated the headlines this summer, but there has been relatively little news regarding the next destination of Salah.

After leaving Liverpool at the end of 2025-26, many expected the 34-year-old to be hot property, though few links have emerged.

The most prominently interested party has been Besiktas, who were said to be in negotiations with the Egyptian, but they have not been able to complete a deal.

Journalist Santi Aouna has claimed that Besiktas's failure to get a deal with Salah over the line has opened the door for Trabzonspor, who are nearing a full agreement with the winger.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Mohamed Salah to Trabzonspor: The right move for the former Liverpool star?

Trabzonspor have won seven league titles, but they have only won one top-flight crown in the past 42 seasons, and there is no guarantee that they will win silverware with Salah in the team.

One of the reasons that the Egyptian may be willing to join the club is that he believes he can create history by securing first place, and in the process further cement his incredible legacy.

MOHAMED SALAH AT LIVERPOOL Matches: 442 Starts: 401 Goals: 257 Assists: 120

The winger only scored seven Premier League goals in 2025-26, but he cannot be entirely blamed for his lack or production given every member of the Liverpool squad suffered under Arne Slot.

If Salah can return to even a fraction of his best, then there is every chance that he could become a legendary figure of Turkish football.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why Mo Salah may have chosen the Turkish Super Lig

Salah has faced significant criticism in his career despite his extraordinary achievements, though he has arguably faced more scrutiny than he deserves.

Pundit Jamie Carragher launched a number of scathing attacks on the 34-year-old during his time at Liverpool, and he noted his lack of an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title for his national team.

Carragher's comments ignored the context behind the demise of the Egyptian national team, while minimising their rise thanks to the efforts of Salah, but it would be understandable if the winger felt that he needed to win AFCON before calling time on his career.

The Turkish Super Lig is not as intense or demanding as some other European divisions, and perhaps Salah has opted to maximise his chances of being in the best shape for AFCON 2027.