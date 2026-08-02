Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick in Premier League 'battle' with Aston Villa for £42m Serie A midfielder

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Aug 2026 18:36

Manchester United and Aston Villa are both keen on Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, the newest report has claimed.

The Premier League season will begin later this month, but the makeup of squads in the division could still change significantly between now and the end of the transfer window on September 1.

Man United have been active this summer so far, and they have focused most of their resources on strengthening their midfield.

Michael Carrick's side have been credited with an interest in a number of midfielders, though the prices touted from other Premier League clubs may force the Red Devils to look abroad for reinforcements.

A new report from Calciomercato claims that United are keen on signing Juve midfielder Koopmeiners, who joined the Italian giants for €50m (£42.74m) from Atalanta in 2024, though rivals Aston Villa are also interested in the 28-year-old.

© Iconsport / Roberto Ramaccia/Sipa USA

Teun Koopmeiners to Old Trafford: The right profile for Manchester United?

Man United may have signed both Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, but they still only have three senior options for two spots.

Kobbie Mainoo was away with England at the World Cup until July 18 and is yet to feature in pre-season, while Manuel Ugarte is facing an extended period on the sidelines due to the knee injury he suffered while playing for Uruguay this summer.

Santos is an experienced ball winner, Tielemans is an expert passer from all areas of the pitch and Mainoo is strong when carrying the ball forward under pressure.

TEUN KOOPMEINERS: 2025-26 SERIE A SEASON Matches: 33 Starts: 18 Goals: 0 Assists: 0 Successful Passes per Game: 31.9 Ground Duels Won Percentage: 47% Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 58%

Koopmeiners is not particularly athletic, and while he is an adept passer from range, there is arguably better quality on the market.

The Red Devils would likely have to pay a significant sum to sign someone such as Carlos Baleba, but his Premier League experience and potential upside could make him an excellent addition.

© Imago

Can Michael Carrick beat Aston Villa and Unai Emery?

Both United and Villa qualified for the Champions League, though Unai Emery guided the Lions to the Europa League trophy, and his proven track record in cup competitions may be appealing to new signings.

There are also gaps in Villa's squad that need to be filled given Tielemans joined United, Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea and Amadou Onana suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup.

Koopmeiners's best chance of consistent time on the pitch is undoubtedly at Villa Park, but the lure of Old Trafford is often difficult to turn down.