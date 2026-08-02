Preview: Dinamo Zagreb vs Kauno Zalgiris - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 02 Aug 2026 16:27 , Last updated: 02 Aug 2026 16:46

Dinamo Zagreb will look to take another step towards the league phase of the UEFA Champions League when they welcome Kauno Zalgiris to Stadion Maksimir for the first leg of their third qualifying-round tie on Tuesday evening.

The Croatian champions have already survived one scare in Europe this season, while the Lithuanian title holders arrive in Zagreb hoping to continue their impressive unbeaten run under Zeljko Sopic.

Match preview

Dinamo Zagreb entered this season's Champions League in the second qualifying round after lifting the Croatian top-flight title last season, for the 26th time in their history, but their passage into the third round proved far more difficult than they would have anticipated.

Mario Kovacevic's side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Swiss outfit Thun before finding themselves 2-0 down inside 22 minutes of the return leg in Zagreb.

However, goals from Dion Drena Beljo and Lukas Kacavenda within four minutes forced the game into extra time, before Moris Valincic eventually sealed qualification with a dramatic 112th-minute winner to send Dinamo through 4-3 on aggregate.

The Croatian giants have since returned to league action in positive fashion, beginning the defence of their domestic crown with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Slaven.

Last season proved another memorable campaign for Dinamo, who secured both the Croatian Football League title and Croatian Cup to further cement their position as the country's most successful side.

Despite their domestic dominance, they will be hoping to produce a far stronger European campaign after finishing 23rd in last season's Europa League league phase, with just three wins from eight.

© Imago

Unlike their opponents, Kauno Zalgiris have already had to negotiate two qualifying rounds to reach this stage.

The Lithuanian champions edged past Kosovo outfit Drita 4-3 on aggregate before overcoming Faroese side Klaksvik 1-0 across two legs to set up this meeting with Dinamo.

Both ties were closely fought affairs, with Kauno requiring late goals against Drita before Leon Krekovic's late strike proved enough to edge past Klaksvik.

Their domestic campaign is also well underway, with Sopic's side currently sitting top of the TOPLYGA after 20 matches, although their last league fixture was over two weeks ago.

The Green-Whites boast the best attacking and defensive records in the division, scoring 38 goals while conceding just 15, and they are also unbeaten under Sopic since his surprise arrival earlier this summer.

Although this will be the first competitive fixture between the clubs, Dinamo's superior European experience and home advantage make them overwhelming favourites heading into the opening leg.

Dinamo Zagreb Champions League form:

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Dinamo Zagreb form (all competitions):

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Kauno Zalgiris Champions League form:

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Kauno Zalgiris form (all competitions):

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