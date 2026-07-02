Transfer news and rumours: Leeds United 'closing' on Japan World Cup star, Everton 'plot' Pape Gueye move

By Darren Plant | 02 Jul 2026 12:40

Leeds United have reportedly made progress in their efforts to secure a deal for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Now that Japan have been eliminated from the World Cup by Brazil at the last-32 stage, Suzuki's future is expected to be resolved sooner rather than later.

With Karl Darlow now officially a free agent and being linked with two Premier League clubs, it appears that the Yorkshire giants are pressing ahead with their efforts to sign the 23-year-old.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Leeds are "trying" to close the transfer, and are willing to pay above the €30m (£25.66m) being demanded by Parma in order to win the race for his signature.

Fellow Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla says that Suzuki has been at the top of Leeds' shortlist for "days and days".

Although other clubs could enter the race for Suzuki's signature, Leeds are seemingly far down the line with wrapping up a deal.

In two seasons at Parma, Suzuki has made 59 appearances in all competitions, conceding 83 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets.

© Imago / IMAGO / HMB-Media

Everton pushing for Gueye deal?

Meanwhile, Everton are allegedly attempting to secure a deal for Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye.

Despite being part of the Senegal side that were eliminated from the World Cup by Belgium on Tuesday night, the 27-year-old can claim to have enjoyed a positive tournament.

Two goals and one assist - all against Iraq - were contributed across four appearances, and it has seemingly led to growing interest in his signature.

As per TEAMtalk, Gueye is one of the players under consideration to join David Moyes's engine-room options.

In two seasons at Villarreal, Gueye has contributed 10 goals and two assists from 75 games, while he previously made 115 appearances for Marseille.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Hayden Hackney's transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium will impact on any pursuit of Gueye.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona sell prospect to Dinamo Zagreb

Over in Spain, Barcelona have agreed to sell Dani Rodriguez to Dinamo Zagreb.

Although the 20-year-old made his senior debut for Barcelona in 2024-25, he did not feature under Hansi Flick during the latest campaign.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are happy for the Spain Under-21 international to make the switch to Zagreb.

Barcelona are said to have included a buy-back clause in their agreement with the Croatian giants.

With Rodriguez only having one year left on his contract, Barcelona wanted to generate a fee for the homegrown talent as they bid to bolster their position with the relevant financial regulations.