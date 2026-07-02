Arsenal transfer news: Attacker ‘delays’ decision over summer exit after ‘verbal bid’ received

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jul 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 12:30

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard will reportedly assess his future at the Emirates Stadium after representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.

The 31-year-old is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract in North London and speculation over a possible exit this summer is beginning to grow.

According to The Mirror, Trossard’s newly-rebranded agency FOKUS have been receiving calls from interested suiters over the player’s availability.

Turkish giants Besiktas are said to have made Trossard one of their top summer targets, having previously attempted to sign him last summer.

Sources close to the Turkish club have indicated that Besiktas have already submitted a ‘verbal offer’ worth up to €20m (£17.25m).

It is thought that Arsenal would view this offer as ‘financially acceptable’ if Trossard were to express an interest in joining Besiktas.

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Trossard’s future set to be decided after World Cup

However, Trossard is current focused fully on Belgium's World Cup campaign and the player’s camp have made it clear that he does not want any distractions during the tournament.

Trossard is said to be keen to see out the final year of his contract at Arsenal, but the attacker wants to play regularly and is aware that the Gunners may look to sign at least one new left-winger this summer.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diraiyah are another club that have shown as interest in Trossard, but a final decision over whether he wishes to remain in Europe is yet to have been made.

In the past year, a number of Italian teams, including Roma, are said to have made enquiries to sign Trossard, while Besiktas’ rivals Fenerbahce have previously attempted to sign the Belgian.

A separate report claims that Aston Villa hold an interest in Trossard, who would be open to signing for another Premier League club if he were to leave Arsenal.

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Trossard’s long-term Arsenal future remains uncertain

Shortly before the World Cup began, Trossard was coy when quizzed over his future at Arsenal, telling reporters: “At the moment I am still at Arsenal, so there is not much to say about that."

Pushed on whether he could stay with the Premier League champions, he replied: “At the moment, yes. At the moment I am still at Arsenal and we will see what happens.”

Trossard has previously admitted that he is “not afraid” of competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s team if fresh faces arrive at the club in the summer.

Since joining Arsenal from Brighton in 2023, Trossard has scored 36 goals and registered 34 assists in 174 appearances for the North Londoners across all competitions, with six goals and six assists recorded in 31 Premier League games during a title-winning 2025-26 campaign.

Trossard, who started the Champions League final defeat to PSG, has since contributed with two goals and two assists in four World Cup games for Belgium, who came from behind to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time on Wednesday to set up a last-16 clash with co-hosts USA next week.