Colombia vs. Ghana: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Jul 2026 12:03

Colombia and Ghana will compete for the final place in the Round of 16 at World Cup 2026 when they clash at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday morning.

Nestor Lorenzo's side finished top of Group K with seven points from three games, while Carlos Quieroz's team progressed into the Round of 32 with a third-placed finish in Group L, having picked up four points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Colombia vs. Ghana kick off?

The Round of 32 fixture kicks off at 2:30am UK time on Saturday morning.

Where is Colombia vs. Ghana being played?

The match between Colombia and Ghana will be held at Kansas City Stadium, which can hold up to 79,416 supporters.

How to watch Colombia vs. Ghana in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Colombia and Ghana?

After missing out on the 2022 World Cup, Colombia will be eager to at least match their appearance in the Round of 16 at the 2018 tournament, while they were eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2014.

Ghana, meanwhile, have their sights set on matching their stunning quarter-final appearance in 2010, but they face the difficult task of clashing against a Colombia side who impressively finished ahead of Portugal in Group K.