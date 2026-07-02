Preview: Halifax Town vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Jul 2026 11:46

Halifax Town and Sheffield United will get their pre-season campaigns underway when they clash at the Shay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts finished eighth in the National League in 2025-26, while the visitors recorded a disappointing 13th-placed finish in the Championship.

Match preview

Halifax Town have competed in the National League since earning promotion from the National League North in 2016-17, and the Shaymen have been battling for promotion in recent years.

Halifax secured playoff places in both 2023-24 and 2024-25 but suffered quarter-final defeats on both occasions.

The Shaymen once again battled for a playoff place in 2025-26 but were disappointingly unable to record a top-seven finish, placing eighth and 11 points adrift from seventh-placed Forest Green Rovers.

Manager Adam Lakeland subsequently departed to Morecambe, with former Buxton manager John McGrath appointed to lead Halifax into the 2026-27 campaign.

McGrath will be tasked with overseeing a battle for promotion from the National League in the upcoming campaign, and the new manager will take charge of his first match when the Shaymen face Championship side Sheffield United in the first of seven pre-season friendlies on Saturday.

© Iconsport / Simon Bellis

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League in 2023-24 and looked to secure an immediate return in the following season, devastatingly missing out as they lost 2-1 to Sunderland in the playoff final.

The Blades would have been aiming to go one step further and secure promotion in 2025-26, but Sheffield United endured a challenging campaign, ultimately recording a disappointing 13th-placed finish.

Chris Wilder returned to the helm for his third stint as manager following the dismissal of Ruben Selles in September 2025, and the experienced boss will be hoping for a significantly stronger 2026-27 season.

Wilder will, therefore, be hoping for his side to enjoy a strong pre-season campaign which can be used as a foundation to build from at the start of the Championship term.

Halifax Town form (all competitions):

L W D D L W

Sheffield United form (all competitions):

L W W L L W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Halifax Town could name a similar side to the one that started their final game of the 2025-26 season against Woking.

New signings Mackenzie Maltby, Tayt-Lemar Trusty and Connor Douglas could all make their debuts for the Shaymen.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be without Tahith Chong, who will be away following his involvement with Curacao at the World Cup.

Elsewhere, the likes of Patrick Bamford, Thomas Cannon and several other key players from last season could feature.

Halifax Town possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Crowe, Maltby, Hobson, Latty-Fairweather; Douglas, Hmami, Johnson, Turner-Cooke, Capello; Kawa

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Tanganga, McGuinness, Burrows; Hamer, Peck, Arblaster, O'Hare; Cannon, Bamford

We say: Halifax Town 0-3 Sheffield United

Sheffield United are undoubtedly the stronger team on paper and should secure a comfortable victory against the National League opposition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.