Preview: Bournemouth vs Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Aug 2026 12:33

Bournemouth's preparation for the coming Premier League season continues on Tuesday against visitors Genoa at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have only played two pre-season friendlies so far under new boss Marco Rose, while Serie A opponents Genoa have played three this summer.

Match preview

Bournemouth's most recent friendly outing came on July 30 against Bundesliga side Augsburg, who they managed to beat 5-2, with their final four strikes coming in the second half.

The high-scoring nature of the performance will be pleasing to supporters given they had grown accustomed to the intensity of matches under former boss Andoni Iraola.

Current head coach Rose also oversaw a 4-1 success over St Pauli on July 24, and there are a number of positives for the 49-year-old to take into his team's remaining three pre-season fixtures.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their nine most recent contests at the Vitality Stadium, with all of those clashes coming in competitive environments, and they achieved victory three times in those games.

In that nine-match stretch, Bournemouth scored three goals three times and two goals twice, though they only kept two clean sheets.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Genoa may have finished 16th in Serie A in 2025-26 with just 41 points, but they ended that campaign seven points above 18th-placed Cremonese.

The Italian outfit are currently managed by Daniele De Rossi, who was appointed as the successor to Patrick Viera in November 2025, and he has suffered 12 losses in his 29 games in charge.

Il Grifone ended their league season with three losses from their final five outings - they were winless in that period - but they have won two and drawn one of their three friendlies this summer.

The visitors' most recent result was a 1-0 success over Leicester City on August 1, and they have scored five goals and conceded on three occasions in pre-season so far.

Genoa's victory against Leicester was also their last away clash, and that brought an end to a winless streak on the road of four games, though they have only been beaten in one of their past five away matches.

Bournemouth friendly form:

L

W

Genoa friendly form:

W

D

W

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António Silva ??



The latest young talent to choose AFC Bournemouth ?? pic.twitter.com/Vu4dUeWGrJ — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) August 1, 2026

Bournemouth announced the signing of centre-back Antonio Silva from Benfica on Saturday, and he could be afforded a start on Tuesday.

The Cherries know they will be without Junior Kroupi for a number of months after he underwent surgery on a foot injury, so perhaps an unchanged forward line of Amine Adli, Justin Kluivert, Rayan and Evanilson will be named.

Alex Scott is still a Bournemouth player despite being linked with a move away, and he will likely be stationed in a double pivot next to Ryan Christie, especially if Tyler Adams is not yet ready to feature from the start.

Genoa changed all 11 players against Leicester City at half time, but they may choose to give forwards Vitinha and Elias Havel a longer spell on the pitch together.

In the centre of the park, Chec Bebel Doumbia, Tommaso Baldanzi and Patrizio Masini are options to play as a trio, while Sebastian Otoa could be asked to lead his backline once again.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Aarons, Silva, Diakite, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Adli, Kluivert, Rayan; Evanilson

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Otoa, Puczka; Ellertsson, Doumbia, Baldanzi, Masini, Norton-Cuffy; Vitinha, Havel

We say: Bournemouth 3-2 Genoa

Bournemouth will be expected to win given they are playing at home, and they have been difficult to beat at the Vitality.

Genoa's pre-season form has been impressive, though the Cherries' strong attack could be enough to carry the hosts to victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.