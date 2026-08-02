Liverpool injury news: Joe Gomez warning issued as Andoni Iraola seeks defensive reinforcements

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 21:30

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been warned that Andoni Iraola may wish to bring in his "own type" of defender amid the Englishman's perpetual fitness concerns.

Injured inside the opening 10 minutes of Liverpool's opening 4-2 win over Sunderland in pre-season, Gomez is facing "some weeks" on the sidelines with the muscular issue he sustained in the USA.

Iraola did not put a firm timeline on the 29-year-old's recovery, but it is expected that he will miss the start of the Premier League season, which could be his last in a Liverpool shirt.

Gomez is now in the final year of his Anfield contract with no sign of an extension in sight, and a free transfer in the summer of 2027 is looking increasingly likely.

However, ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole - has insisted that Gomez can still shine in Iraola's first term, but the manager could alternatively cast him aside if his style of play does not suit the new Liverpool.

Joe Gomez sent new Andoni Iraola warning after latest Liverpool injury

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

"It’s really difficult for players who can’t get a good run of games under their belt," Friedel said. "A stop-start campaign is difficult, you need to be up with the speed of the Premier League, and it’s something Iraola will have to look at given his style of play as well.

"So hopefully the injury isn’t too long for him to be out. It is pre-season, so there is a time to recover and be a big part of next season as well with a new style.

"It can work out, but naturally Iraola will have to be mindful of the injury situation as he may want to bring in his own type of defender."

Gomez only missed eight Liverpool games through injury last season, but the Englishman has sat out a staggering 225 matches due to some sort of ailment since joining the Reds in 2015.

However, Gomez has just about played more Liverpool games than he has been absent for, representing the Reds on 274 occasions and coming up with 12 assists, but he still awaits his first club goal.

Do Liverpool need a new centre-back this summer?

© Imago / APL

When fit, Gomez represents a well-versed and adaptable option to Iraola, who could rely on the 29-year-old to do a job centrally or in either full-back position.

Gomez's experience could also prove invaluable to the likes of Jeremy Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye, but the only other senior centre-back in Liverpool's ranks is Virgil van Dijk.

As highly-rated as Jacquet is, asking a 21-year-old to fill Ibrahima Konate's boots - after just coming back from a long-term shoulder injury - is an extremely big ask.

Therefore, Liverpool must target a new seasoned centre-half as a matter of priority before the window slams shut, and they are believed to have made contact over a deal for AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa has also been touted as a viable option for Liverpool, whose Premier League season begins away to Newcastle United on August 23.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Dragonbet football betting.