Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd: Is he really what they need, or could Arsenal and the Hale End graduate lose too?

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 02 Aug 2026 22:09 , Last updated: 02 Aug 2026 22:15

Myles Lewis-Skelly's potential move from Arsenal to Manchester United has been making the rounds recently, with reports suggesting that the Red Devils are monitoring the 19-year-old as they continue searching for reinforcements to support Luke Shaw at left-back.

There were suggestions that United had been interested in the teenager earlier in the 2025-26 season, a period when he struggled for regular opportunities at the Emirates, with his ability to operate across both defence and midfield viewed as an attractive quality for a squad still undergoing a rebuild.

On paper, the move makes sense for a club looking for greater balance in midfield and additional defensive cover, while Lewis-Skelly himself could be tempted by the prospect of more consistent minutes away from Arsenal, especially with Bruno Guimaraes expected to arrive and only add to the competition for places in an already congested midfield

However, looking beyond the surface, the deal raises more questions than answers, particularly over whether Lewis-Skelly's versatility would genuinely solve Man United's problems or simply provide another short-term solution without addressing their biggest weaknesses.

With that in mind, Sports Mole examines whether a move would truly benefit United, while also considering how Arsenal and the Hale End graduate himself could potentially lose out if a transfer materialises.

Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd: Is he what they really need?

© Iconsport / Azzuu/Iconsport

After an impressive second half of the 2025-26 season, during which Man United finished third in the Premier League table, there is renewed optimism around Old Trafford that the Red Devils can mount a genuine title challenge next term.

Michael Carrick's rebuild has already seen the club bring in Karl Darlow, Kit Margetson, Andrey Santos, Tynan Thompson and Youri Tielemans this summer, with midfield reinforcement clearly a priority as United attempt to build on last season's momentum.

However, despite those additions, United are yet to truly replace what Casemiro offered at his best, with neither Tielemans nor Santos fitting the profile of a dominant defensive midfielder, as the former is primarily a progressive passer while the latter remains unproven at Premier League level.

Kobbie Mainoo is also not a direct replacement for Casemiro, with the England international thriving instead as a press-resistant box-to-box midfielder, while Mason Mount's strengths have always been based around creativity and attacking movement rather than sitting in front of the back four.

Lewis-Skelly, despite his obvious talent, is not that type of player either, and while his versatility has been highlighted as one of his biggest strengths, his defensive weaknesses at left-back have also been exposed, with opponents often looking to exploit his side of the pitch.

That raises the question of whether United would be better served targeting specialists for each of those specific roles rather than investing in a versatile teenager who is yet to fully master either position

Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd: Teenager's sale could haunt Arsenal in future

© Imago / News Images

Beyond the potential financial return, Arsenal would also be losing a Hale End graduate who signed a new five-year contract only last year and spoke openly about wanting to create a "legacy" at the club, making any departure feel far more significant than a simple squad decision.

Guimaraes's expected arrival is aimed at addressing an immediate midfield issue, with the 28-year-old brought in to improve Arsenal straight away rather than develop into the role over time, highlighting the difference between a proven signing and a player like Lewis-Skelly whose biggest value could come in the future.

That distinction is important for a club attempting to build sustained success, with Arsenal not only aiming to challenge for major trophies but also looking to create a squad capable of competing at the highest level for years to come.

A talented group of academy graduates including Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman represents a key part of that long-term vision, and losing a player of Lewis-Skelly's ability at this stage could undermine the pathway Arsenal are trying to maintain.

The Gunners have previously seen academy products flourish after leaving north London, and there is a genuine risk that selling Lewis-Skelly while he is still developing could eventually look short-sighted if he establishes himself in a defined role elsewhere.

Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd: A move could stunt the growth that was only just beginning

© Imago

It is well documented that Lewis-Skelly struggled for regular involvement during the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign, but the teenager became increasingly important towards the end of the season, starting five of Arsenal's final six matches after moving into midfield.

Speaking on The Overlap with Gary Neville in May, Lewis-Skelly revealed that Arteta had been preparing him for a central midfield role since December, and his performances suggested he had quickly adapted to the change while reinforcing the trust placed in him by his manager.

Given he is still only 19, there is clearly plenty of development ahead, especially when considering he originally broke into Arsenal's first team as a left-back despite midfield being viewed as his more natural position.

Man United's interest is understandable because of that adaptability, but versatility does not guarantee regular opportunities, as a role at left-back would likely depend on Luke Shaw's fitness, while midfield competition could make breaking into the starting lineup equally difficult.

A lack of positional stability at Old Trafford could ultimately slow the progress Lewis-Skelly has only recently begun making at Arsenal, and while a move to Manchester would still provide a fresh challenge, it is difficult to ignore the importance of having a manager who already trusts him.

Arteta's willingness to start Lewis-Skelly in a Champions League final represents the clearest indication yet that the Spaniard sees him as a major part of Arsenal's future, and walking away from that level of faith could carry significant risks for the teenager.