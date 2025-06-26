Myles Lewis-Skelly voices his desire to leave a "legacy" at Arsenal as the 18-year-old speaks for the first time since his new long-term Gunners contract was confirmed.

Arsenal have confirmed that teenage phenom Myles Lewis-Skelly has penned a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, believed to be a five-year renewal until 2030.

The 2006-born midfielder-turned-defender began the 2024-25 season as a fringe player in Mikel Arteta's squad, but he ended the campaign as the Spaniard's first-choice left-back, overtaking Riccardo Calafiori, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order.

Lewis-Skelly made 39 first-team appearances for his boyhood club last season, scoring his first goal in February's 5-1 win over Manchester City and also providing two assists, both of which came in the Champions League.

A few days after it was reported that Lewis-Skelly had penned his new Arsenal deal, the Gunners have confirmed that they have tied down the 18-year-old England international for the long-term, ending talk of Real Madrid luring Lewis-Skelly away from the capital.

Lewis-Skelly becomes Arsenal's second contract renewal of the summer following Gabriel Magalhaes's own extension, and the teenager spoke of his desire to leave a "legacy" in North London as he "embodies the values" of the club's famed Hale End academy system.

Lewis-Skelly voices desire to leave "legacy" at Arsenal



The next chapter ? Myles Lewis-Skelly has signed a new long-term deal at the club ?

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 26, 2025

"I’m so proud and happy. I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I’m a fan and it’s like a dream come true," Lewis-Skelly told the official Arsenal website.

"I've embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I've still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that's the most important thing to me.

"I know I've taken a lot of experience from the games about the positive moments, the mistakes that I've made. I'm definitely more ready now for the next season. I just want to keep learning and keep improving.

“I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that's always learning and stays grounded, which is so important."

As well as bursting onto the domestic scene, Lewis-Skelly is now a three-cap England international and is expected to be on the plane for the 2026 World Cup, assuming the Three Lions qualify.

Arsenal's next contract priorities after Lewis-Skelly renewal

Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta can only celebrate negotiating Lewis-Skelly's contract extension for a brief moment, as the Italian is working his way down a list of priority renewals at the Emirates.

Lewis-Skelly's terms were due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and the same goes for fellow Hale End talent Ethan Nwaneri, who should be one of the next in line for a bumper new deal.

Experienced attacker Leandro Trossard is also due to leave as a free agent next summer but is thought to be in line for a long-term extension, while Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are out of contract in 2027, but the latter's terms include a 12-month extension option.

However, Arsenal's attempts to tie Thomas Partey down beyond the end of the month are believed to have ended in failure, and the Ghana international will leave on a free transfer in a few days' time.