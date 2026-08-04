Can Brian Madjo play for Aston Villa in 2026-27? Unai Emery learns Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal verdict

By Darren Plant | 04 Aug 2026 12:48

Aston Villa have been handed a major boost ahead of the 2026-27 campaign after it was revealed that they can use Brian Madjo in Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

The 17-year-old has been a revelation during pre-season, scoring three goals in games against Walsall and Real Sociedad.

However, the teenager has not been able to make his competitive debut, despite being signed from Metz in January.

Although Madjo was born in England, moving to Luxembourg at a young age and subsequently becoming a Luxembourg international essentially left him regarded as a foreign player.

FIFA regulations dictate that a minor - below the age of 18 - cannot make a competitive appearance when having made an international transfer prior to that age being reached.

As a result, Madjo has been in a position where he would not be eligible to feature in any competitive game - for Villa or their academy sides - until January 12, the date of his 18th birthday.

Aston Villa can confirm that the club’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the registration of Brian Madjo has been upheld.



17-year-old Madjo signed for the club from Metz in January. Born in Enfield, London and a UK citizen, he left England at a young age… pic.twitter.com/zuG170NMTx — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 4, 2026

Aston Villa win bid to use Madjo in Premier League, Champions League matches

Late on Tuesday morning, Aston Villa announced that they had won their appeal that was handled by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

Therefore, Madjo is free to commence his career with Villa, starting with their Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday.

Villa paid a fee of £10m to Metz and handed the youngster a contract until the end of 2031-32.

When just 16 years of age, Madjo was handed two Ligue 1 starts by Metz, while he featured on five occasions in total.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa to end striker search?

This development with Madjo essentially means that Emery could go into the new season with Ollie Watkins, Tammy Abraham and Madjo as his three centre-forward options.

In theory, more funds can now be allocated to strengthen on the flanks and in defence.

On Tuesday, Villa were linked with a move for an Atletico Madrid star man.