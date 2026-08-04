Chelsea transfer news: Blues boss Xabi Alonso 'eyeing' £51m move for world-class goalkeeper

By Carter White | 04 Aug 2026 12:27

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa during the current summer transfer window.

The Blues are now under the control of manager Xabi Alonso, who has recently brought a load of experience into the squad by recruiting Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck from Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Alonso's side are currently on the other side of the globe on tour ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with Chelsea preparing to face Juventus in a pre-season clash after previous battles with Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Stamford Bridge's new Spanish boss is plotting a major overhaul of the first-team ranks this summer, with Chelsea set for a number of defensive departures such as Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah.

After a quartet of friendly matches to conclude their pre-season schedule, the Blues begin their purely domestic campaign with a Monday night trip to West London rivals Fulham on August 24 in the Premier League.

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Chelsea eyeing up Porto's Costa?

According to publications in Portugal via The Mirror, Chelsea manager Alonso is looking to find the 'final piece of the puzzle' as he attempts to guide the Blues back to the glory days of the early 2020s, when a Champions League trophy was lifted at Estadio Do Dragao.

The report claims that the Premier League giants are interested in signing Porto goalkeeper Costa, who returned to action for his club on Saturday evening as they lifted the Portuguese Super Cup by defeating Toreense.

It is understood that the 26-year-old has a release clause of £51m at Estadio Do Dragao, with Chelsea supposedly willing to fork out that amount for a player who has played 48 times for Portugal.

It is believed that the West Londoners are seeking an improvement on their current shot-stopping options at Stamford Bridge, where Robert Sanchez has been first choice for a number of seasons.

Filip Jorgensen is the backup choice for Chelsea, who were let down by some of the Dane's performances in cup competitions last season, when Liam Rosenior was the man in the dugout.

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Costa's impressive career

With all due respect to current options Sanchez and Jorgensen, Porto hero Costa would represent a significant upgrade in the goalkeeping department at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea.

The 26-year-old kept an outstanding 19 clean sheets across 33 top-flight matches last season as the Dragons cantered to the Primeira Liga title ahead of arch rivals Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Costa also possesses exceptional international pedigree, playing every match at the World Cup this summer for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal before they were knocked out in the last 16 by eventual winners Spain.