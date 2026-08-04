Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 4

By Ben Knapton | 04 Aug 2026 05:47

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 4!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, as new manager Xabi Alonso shapes his squad for his maiden Premier League season at the helm.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 4?

Jordan Henderson became Chelsea's latest confirmed signing on Monday, with the club formally announcing his arrival and the 36-year-old reacting publicly, saying: "I was so impressed with the vision Xabi Alonso shared with me."

Henderson has put pen to paper on a two-year contract, arriving on a free transfer after his Brentford deal was mutually terminated, and he could make his debut against Real Sociedad on August 15 depending on how quickly he recovers from the wrist injury sustained during England's World Cup run.

The Trevoh Chalobah exit to Como also moved to a conclusion, with a verbal agreement reached on a deal worth a total of £30.8m, structured as a £25.7m fixed fee plus £5.1m in add-ons and a sell-on clause, ending a 19-year association between the academy product and the club.

Chalobah will leave having made 151 appearances for Chelsea, contributing eight goals and three assists, and heads to Como to work under erstwhile Blues man Cesc Fabregas.

Elsewhere, Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg are reportedly monitoring one of the Blues' surplus centre-backs, with the defensive clear-out continuing to take shape across multiple fronts as Alonso streamlines a group that had grown too large.

Mykhaylo Mudryk's potential departure also emerged as a live story, with three Premier League clubs reportedly expressing interest in the winger following the lifting of his doping ban, and Chelsea said to be open to a sale.

One further centre-back is understood to have agreed in principle to leave Stamford Bridge on one condition, adding further momentum to what is shaping up as one of the busiest defensive clear-out operations seen at a Premier League club.