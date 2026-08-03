Chelsea transfer news: Trevoh Chalobah update as Fabrizio Romano 'reveals' fee agreed with Como

By Darren Plant | 03 Aug 2026 17:31

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell Trevoh Chalobah to Como in a package worth €36m (£30.84m).

Ahead of the acquisition of Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix, Chalobah was being heavily linked with a transfer to Serie A.

With Inter Milan removing themselves from the race for the England international, Como became the clear favourites to secure his signature.

However, despite the need to generate funds and the opportunity to cash in on a homegrown talent, Chelsea have played hardball over a fee.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a final agreement is now in place for Chalobah to make the switch to the Champions League qualifiers.

© Imago

What are the Chalobah to Como terms?

The report alleges that the two clubs have verbally settled on the package for the 27-year-old.

Como are said to be ready to pay a €30m (£25.7m) fixed fee, €6m (£5.14m) in add-ons and allowing Chelsea to possess a sell-on clause.

With Chalobah having already agreed to the move, Romano has suggested that the transfer is as good as done.

Chalobah will be leaving Stamford Bridge having contributed eight goals and three assists from 151 appearances.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Perfect move for all parties?

When Chelsea have spent in excess of £300m on new signings and Pep Chavarria is still to come, it has become imperative that sales are facilitated.

Chalobah having just two years left on his contract meant that he became a natural option to be sold this summer.

Not only do Chelsea get an immediate £25.7m in pure profit to benefit their books, Chalobah gets a new challenge working under someone in Cesc Fabregas who crossed paths with him at the start of his career.