Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 3

By Ben Knapton | 03 Aug 2026 05:45

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Monday, August 3!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, as new manager Xabi Alonso shapes his squad for his maiden Premier League season at the helm.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 3?

Chelsea's most active transfer day of the summer produced one confirmed and two imminent signings in the space of hours, with Valentin Barco officially arriving from Strasbourg on a seven-year contract.

Jordan Henderson's medical has also been completed and a formal announcement is expected shortly, while Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria reportedly arrived in London ahead of a £21.4m deal with Rayo Vallecano being formalised.

Chavarria, 28, is understood to have been identified as the direct replacement for Marc Cucurella after the latter's departure to Real Madrid, having contributed two goals and eight assists across 125 games for the Spanish side and playing every knockout minute of their run to the Conference League final.

Chelsea had originally submitted a £7.7m offer for Chavarria that was rejected, but eventually agreed a deal at half the value of his £42.8m release clause, with Bayer Leverkusen also said to have been competing for his signature.

Henderson, 36, brings 463 Premier League appearances to Stamford Bridge and could make his debut as early as the August 15 pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad, though a wrist injury sustained at the World Cup may push his first appearance back to the opening league game against Fulham on August 24.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both reportedly submitted direct enquiries to Atalanta for 22-year-old Italy centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, valued at £42m, with the player thought to be keen on a Premier League move and personal terms considered straightforward.

Newcastle United are also believed to be in the race for Scalvini, reportedly planning an opening offer of around £34m, meaning a three-way competition is developing for a defender who has now returned from a serious injury run.

Chelsea's summer arrivals now number nine including Barco, Danny Welbeck, Chavarria and Henderson alongside Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra, Maxence Lacroix, Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emegha.