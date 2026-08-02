Jordan Henderson Chelsea debut date and shirt numbers as free transfer 'formalised'

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 15:32

Jordan Henderson's Chelsea medical has been completed, and the experienced Englishman has now 'formalised' his switch to Stamford Bridge.

Last week, Brentford confirmed that Henderson's contract had been terminated by mutual consent, amid the expectation that the former Liverpool captain would soon be making the move across West London.

The Bees allowed Henderson to depart thanks to their club-record deal for Mamadou Sangare, who will act as a direct replacement for the 36-year-old following his arrival from Lens.

Having been given the green light to complete his switch to the Blues, Henderson underwent his medical with Chelsea on Saturday and passed, journalist Ben Jacobs reports.

As a result, an official announcement on Henderson's move to Chelsea should be made imminently, shortly after the Blues confirmed the arrival of Danny Welbeck from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea will mark the seventh club of Henderson's glittering career, having previously also turned out for Coventry City, Ajax, Al Ettifaq, Sunderland and most notably Liverpool.

During his solitary season at Brentford, Henderson registered one goal and three assists from 32 Premier League games, and he has made 463 English top-flight appearances in total.

When could Jordan Henderson make his Chelsea debut?

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News, Azzuu

Henderson was restricted to just one World Cup 2026 appearance for England, due to the freak wrist injury he sustained while celebrating the last-16 win over Mexico, which required surgery.

However, the 36-year-old did not rule himself out of further World Cup participation following the procedure, although he is now enjoying a well-earned post-Mundial holiday, along with most other players who progressed to the latter rounds.

As a result, Henderson may only make one pre-season appearance against Real Sociedad on August 15, but it would not be a surprise if his debut had to wait until the opening round of Premier League games, in which Chelsea face Fulham on August 24.

Shirt numbers Jordan Henderson could take at Chelsea

© Imago / Every Second Media

Throughout his three combined years at Ajax and Brentford, Henderson proudly sported the number six shirt, although that number is in the possession of Levi Colwill at Chelsea.

Furthermore, the '14' that Henderson perpetually donned for Liverpool is in Dario Essugo's hands at Stamford Bridge, although it would become available if the Blues loan out the fledgling midfielder.

In terms of available numbers, Chelsea are looking for a new man to fill the '3' vacancy after Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid, while the 16 and 18 shirts - which Henderson wore for Sunderland and Coventry respectively - are also without takers at present.

The number 13 - once in Michael Ballack's hands - is also up for grabs, but has been exclusively worn by goalkeepers at Chelsea since 2013.