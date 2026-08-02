Spurs transfer news: Mikey Moore 'targeted' by three clubs for loan deal

By Darren Plant | 02 Aug 2026 12:41

Tottenham Hotspur starlet Mikey Moore is reportedly attracting loan interest from at least three clubs, including Middlesbrough.

The winger is back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a productive loan stint with Rangers.

Moore, who is still 18 years of age, contributed seven goals and four assists across 47 matches for the Scottish giants.

With a contract at Spurs until 2030, the teenager does not necessarily need to be fast-tracked into the plans of Roberto De Zerbi.

According to Hayters, the England Under-19 international is not short of interest in his signature.

© Imago

Which English, German clubs want Mikey Moore?

The report claims that Middlesbrough are keen to add Moore to their squad as they look to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Spurs and Middlesbrough have just conducted business for Will Lankshear, potentially increasing the chances of negotiations running smoothly for Moore.

However, it is suggested that Bundesliga pair Hamburger SV and FC Koln would also like to sign the attacker.

Interestingly, Spurs are allegedly favouring Moore making the switch to a foreign club at this stage of his development.

A switch to a Premier League club will seemingly be out of the question, a consequence of Spurs likely having concerns over the amount of minutes that Moore could rack up?

© Imago / AAP

Could Moore stay at Spurs in 2026-27?

Moore has featured in three of Spurs' four pre-season friendlies thus far, including the final 23 minutes of the 2-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

In total, he has 131 minutes to his name, yet Spurs' lack of European football for 2026-27 can only count against him.

With De Zerbi expected to rely on experience to get Spurs back onto the continental stage, Moore's development will be best served elsewhere.