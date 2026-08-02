Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs Egnatia Rrogozhine - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Aug 2026 12:48

Shamrock Rovers must make the most of home advantage when they welcome Egnatia Rrogozhine to Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of the third round of Europa League qualifying.

The hosts were dropped into the third round of qualifying after suffering elimination from Champions League qualifying in late July, much like visitors Egnatia, who lost on penalties Celje on July 28.

Match preview

Shamrock lost 3-2 on aggregate to Ararat Armenia in the second round of Champions League qualifying, though the Irish side can be proud of their 2-1 victory in the second leg on July 28.

Boss Stephen Bradley will have to navigate another round should his side successfully overcome Egnatia in order to reach the league or group phase of the Europa League for the first time since 2011-12.

Rovers' domestic showings have been strong, with the club currently first in the League of Ireland with 51 points, eight ahead of second-placed St Patrick's Athletic.

While the hosts were held to a goalless stalemate by Drogheda United on July 31, their only two defeats in their prior nine outings were in Champions League qualifying, with the team winning six of those games.

Shamrock have won five and drawn one of their past six clashes at home, and they have also won their three most recent European fixtures at Tallaght Stadium by a combined score of 10-3.

© Iconsport / Sport Press Photo

Egnatia drew 5-5 with NK Celje across their two Champions League meetings before losing 4-1 on penalties, but it should be noted that they have not suffered defeat in 90 minutes across any of their past eight European matches.

The Albanian visitors head to Ireland unbeaten in their last seven games - excluding extra-time and penalties - and they managed to win four of those fixtures.

Even if Egnatia fail to get the better of their Irish opponents, they will be entered into the final round of Conference League qualifying.

Manager Nevil Dede will take comfort from the fact his side have earned three draws and won once across 90 minutes in their four most recent away trips in UEFA competitions, with his team keeping two clean sheets in those contests.

The visitors have only found the back of the net twice in regulation time in their last three fixtures on the road in Europe, and they have failed to score at all in three of their eight away continental matches.

Shamrock Rovers form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

W

D

Egnatia Rrogozhine form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock will almost certainly name a similar starting XI to the one that featured against Ararat Armenia, with Graham Burke and Aaron Greene set to be named up front.

Defensive midfielder Matthew Healy scored in that game, though his primary responsibility on Tuesday will be to shield his defence alongside fellow midfielders Dylan Watts and Jack Byrne.

The hosts are likely to name a three-man defence, and it could consist of Jake Mulraney, Roberto Lopes and Lee Grace.

Egnatia are also set to field a similar lineup to their last European outing, so expect to see Fernando Medeiros, Altin Kryeziu and Karim Loukili patrol the middle of the pitch.

Daniel Adjessa and Alessandro Albanese may start up front, while centre-back Eneo Bitri is a candidate to start in the middle of a back three.

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Mulraney, Lopes, Grace; Sobowale, Watts, Healy, Byrne, Brennan; Greene, Burke

Egnatia Rrogozhine possible starting lineup:

Dajsinani; Sota, Bitri, Xhemajli; Jaime, Loukili, Kryeziu, Medeiros, Yago; Adjessa, Albanese

We say: Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Egnatia Rrogozhine

Shamrock Rovers boast a strong record at home, and they have also been excellent at Tallaght Stadium in Europe.

Egnatia Rrogozhine have not been at their most productive when playing as the away team in UEFA competitions, and perhaps their lack of firepower could cost them.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.