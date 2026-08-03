What Mikel Arteta has now promised Vinicius Jr to boost Arsenal chances of stunning £130m transfer

By Lewis Blain | 03 Aug 2026 07:53

Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of Vinicius Jr, with manager Mikel Arteta taking a personal role in trying to convince the Real Madrid superstar to move to north London.

The Gunners know prising one of the world's best forwards away from the Bernabeu will be incredibly difficult.

But Arteta is said to have made a compelling promise as the Premier League champions chase a stunning signing.

Mikel Arteta makes Vinicius Jr promise to try and lure him to Arsenal

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to Spanish outlet AS, Arteta has personally told Vinicius Jr that Arsenal's project for the 2026/27 season would revolve around him.

The report claims the Arsenal manager has explained to the Brazil international exactly how important he would be to the Premier League champions, outlining a vision in which he becomes the focal point of a team aiming to dominate both English and European football.

Arteta is also said to have stressed that Vinicius would enjoy a more central role than he currently does at the Bernabeu, where fierce competition for attacking places continues to grow.

While Vinicius has consistently stated he wants to remain in Madrid, the Gunners now hope Arteta's vision can at least give the winger something to think about.

How much would Vinicius Jr cost Arsenal?

© Iconsport / Zuma/Alamy/PA Images

Even with just one year remaining on his contract, Vinicius would not come cheaply.

Madrid would demand in excess of €150 million (£130 million), a fee that would comfortably eclipse Arsenal's transfer record and rank among the biggest deals in football history - and that would only be the starting point.

A player of Vinicius' stature would also command enormous wages, likely making him Arsenal's highest earner by a considerable margin, while signing-on bonuses, agent fees and image rights would add tens of millions more to the overall cost of the deal.

It is a huge financial commitment, but equally, opportunities to sign one of the world's elite attackers rarely arise.

With 21 goals and 14 assists across LaLiga and the Champions League last season, averaging a goal contribution every 114 minutes, Vinicius is exactly the type of game-changing talent capable of taking Arsenal from title winners to Europe's dominant force.

Whether Arsenal can persuade both Real Madrid and the player remains another matter entirely, but if there was ever a signing worth stretching the finances for, Vinicius belongs firmly in that category.