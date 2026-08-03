Arsenal lineup vs. Real Betis: Predicted XI for pre-season friendly as Mikel Arteta makes double change

By Ben Knapton | 03 Aug 2026 09:41

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be tempted into a couple of changes for Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Real Betis in Dublin.

The Gunners made light work of Girona in a 4-1 win on Saturday, when Piero Hincapie, Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz - who netted the opening goal - all earned their first minutes of pre-season following the World Cup.

None of the trio played more than 33 minutes as Arteta erred on the side of caution, and Gyokeres could even now enjoy a rest from the first whistle as Gabriel Jesus returns to the frontline.

The Brazilian rounded off the scoring against Girona following earlier efforts from Max Dowman and Christos Tzolis, both of whom should continue out wide with Reiss Nelson expected to be sold.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been named as a shock target for Manchester United, but the Hale End graduate is nevertheless a midfield shoo-in while Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merio remain absent.

Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri ought to complete an unchanged engine-room trio, while Hincapie will likely be required in defence once more, as Gabriel Magalhaes should not be risked from the first whistle yet.

However, Ben White - who completed 61 minutes against Girona following a knee injury - could drop out as a precautionary measure, allowing Marli Ellis Salmon the chance to impress as Cristhian Mosquera moves over to right-back.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Mosquera, Salmon, Hincapie, Calafiori; Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly, Havertz; Dowman, Jesus, Tzolis