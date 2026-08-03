Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'want' Champions League winner from PSG

By Axel Clody | 03 Aug 2026 08:49 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 08:49

Newcastle United have seen an opening £25.5m bid for Lucas Beraldo turned down by Paris Saint-Germain during this summer's transfer window, with the Premier League side willing to pay that fee for the Brazil international centre-back.

Signed in the winter of 2024 for £17m, Lucas Beraldo enjoyed significant playing time during the closing weeks of the 2025-26 season.

The Paris Saint-Germain centre-back started regularly in Ligue 1 and rebuilt his confidence, even though Luis Enrique did not give him his chance in the club's biggest matches.

Paris Saint-Germain in no rush to sell Beraldo

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

In the Champions League, the 22-year-old featured for just 38 minutes across three appearances, coming on during extra time in the final win over Arsenal following Vitinha's injury.

As for his short-term future, despite his limited role within the squad of the best team in Europe over the past two seasons, Paris Saint-Germain have not signed a single player in his position since the transfer window opened.

Behind the scenes, it is understood the French champions have no intention of parting with their number four, who is under contract until June 2028, with the club believing the Piracicaba-born defender will still play a part in squad rotation.

Newcastle United submit opening offer for Beraldo

© Iconsport / Anthony Bibard / FEP

That said, the competition posed by Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Illia Zabarnyi leaves the former Sao Paulo defender with little clarity over how much playing time he can expect in 2026-27.

His desire to play more regularly is understandable and ties into a summer transfer window in which several suitors are competing for his signature.

One of them, Newcastle United, have already taken concrete action, submitting a substantial opening offer, one above Lucas Beraldo's current market value of £18.7m, as estimated by Transfermarkt.

According to specialist account PSGINSIDE-ACTUS, the Magpies, who are set to appoint a new manager in Matthias Jaissle in place of Eddie Howe, have submitted a £25.5m offer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Such a deal would allow the French club to secure a healthy profit, but they are reported to have not followed up on the proposal.

That represents a show of faith in the player, though it is difficult to believe the matter is completely closed.

This summer's transfer window has not yet shut, and it remains entirely possible that Lucas Beraldo could still leave, even though Paris Saint-Germain have so far consistently opposed his departure, even in the form of a 12-month loan.