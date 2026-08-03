Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils suffer 'serious blow' as £75m target in talks over move elsewhere

By Lewis Blain | 03 Aug 2026 07:29

Manchester United's pursuit of Iliman Ndiaye has taken a significant hit after fresh reports linked the Everton forward with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

The Senegal international has long been admired at Old Trafford as Michael Carrick searches for more quality in the final third.

However, Al-Hilal now appear to hold the strongest hand in the race.

Man Utd target Iliman Ndiaye in talks over Al-Hilal deal

© Iconsport / SPI/Cody Froggatt

United have been dealt a 'serious blow' after Al-Hilal opened talks over a move for the Everton winger, according to fresh reports.

It is claimed that the Saudi Pro League side are preparing an opening offer of around £55 million. However, the Toffees are expected to demand closer to £75 million before considering a sale.

Ndiaye has long been admired by United thanks to his ability to play a range of roles across the front line, carry the ball through pressure and beat defenders one-on-one.

But with Al-Hilal able to comfortably outmuscle most European clubs financially, the Red Devils now risk seeing one of their preferred attacking targets slip away before making a formal approach.

Iliman Ndiaye update hands Man Utd a huge blow

© Imago

This is undoubtedly a frustrating development for United.

After strengthening midfield with the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, Carrick's next priority is adding more unpredictability in attack, particularly from the left flank.

Ndiaye fits that profile perfectly - he is not only comfortable starting wide or drifting into central areas, but has already proven he can perform consistently in the Premier League while offering the sort of individual brilliance that can unlock stubborn defences.

It is easy to see why United were interested.

Everton teammate Vitalii Mykolenko even once described Ndiaye as the "most skilful player" in the Premier League, underlining the qualities he would have brought to Old Trafford.

That said, paying more than £70 million would always have been difficult to justify, especially after their spending so far. While missing out is a blow, United cannot allow themselves to be dragged into a bidding war against Saudi-backed spending power.

If Al-Hilal reach Everton's valuation, United may simply have to accept defeat and move quickly for an alternative.

Carrick still needs another elite wide attacker before the window closes, but there are smarter options than overpaying for a player whose price has been inflated by multiple interested clubs.