Chelsea transfer news: Mykhaylo Mudryk 'wanted' by three Premier League clubs after end of doping ban

By Darren Plant | 03 Aug 2026 13:52

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is allegedly wanted by three Premier League clubs, including Coventry City.

On Friday afternoon, it was announced that the Ukraine international's doping ban had been ended just over 18 months into a potential four-year suspension.

Blues manager Xabi Alonso admitted over the weekend that the development had come as a surprise and time will be taken to assess what is next for the 25-year-old.

Mudryk has already travelled to Hong Kong to link up with the Chelsea squad for the next part of their pre-season tour.

Nevertheless, as per The Sun, there is growing interest in the attacker's signature.

© Imago / News Images

Coventry keen on Mudryk

The report alleges that Coventry are one of three Premier League teams who are assessing whether to make a formal approach for the player.

Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard has already worked with Mudryk during his time in caretaker charge of Chelsea at the back end of 2022-23.

An interest is said to be expressed in Mudryk, presumably on a season-long loan with the view of making the £89m a key player.

While the other two clubs have not been named, the assumption is that they would also want to use Mudryk on a regular basis, with Chelsea looking to kick-start his career.

Chelsea are reportedly open to all options involving Mudryk, with a place in Alonso's squad, a sale or a loan on the table.

© Imago

How should Chelsea handle Mudryk development

If Chelsea were competing in Europe, it would have made sense to keep Mudryk at Stamford Bridge and ease him back into the fold through cup competitions.

Instead, it may take a sale of a winger for Mudryk to be integrated into Alonso's plans to work.

A loan will theoretically work best for all parties, even to a newly-promoted club like Coventry who will appreciate having someone of Mudryk's attributes at their disposal.

The last of Mudryk's 73 appearances for Chelsea came against Heidenheim in the Conference League on November 28, 2024, in an outing where he scored a fine individual goal.