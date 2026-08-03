Preview: Mallorca vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 13:42

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Mallorca on Wednesday evening.

The European champions will only play two friendly fixtures before beginning their new season against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12.

Match preview

Mallorca have taken to the field twice in pre-season, beginning their preparations for the new campaign with a 3-0 success over Al Fateh on July 25, before beating Al-Ittihad 4-2 on July 30.

Luis Garcia's side will now take on PSG and Elversberg in their final two friendlies of the summer before hosting Real Valladolid in their 2026-27 Segunda Division opener on August 15.

The Pirates were relegated from La Liga last season, finishing 18th in the division, with a disappointing campaign seeing them collect just 42 points from 38 matches.

There have been a lot of changes at Mallorca this summer in terms of the squad, with six new players arriving, while seven have departed, including star striker Vedat Muriqi.

Mallorca will be expecting to challenge for an immediate return to La Liga next season, and their two performances during pre-season have been hugely impressive.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

PSG, meanwhile, are set to take to the field for the first time since beating Arsenal on penalties in the final of the Champions League at the end of May.

Luis Enrique's side will only actually play two friendlies this summer, following this game with a glamour fixture against Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The French champions will then tackle Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12, before facing Lens in the French Super Cup on August 16, with their new Ligue 1 campaign then beginning against Rennes on August 23.

PSG have only made one signing so far this summer, bringing in highly-rated teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni from AC Milan, but there have been six departures, including Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in.

Mallorca pre-season form:

WW

Team News

© Iconsport / Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire

There are expected to be a number of Mallorca's summer signings on display in this match, with Adrian Fuentes and Arnau Puigmal potentially featuring from the first whistle in the final third of the field.

Jan Virgili is likely to be a key player in the second tier next term, and the 20-year-old is another likely to be in the XI, while the same could also be said for Pablo Torre and Manu Morlanes.

However, Jan Salas will be absent for Mallorca through injury, while Johan Mojica remains a doubt due to his involvement in the 2026 World Cup with Colombia.

As for PSG, those involved in the 2026 World Cup are expected to miss out, including Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Lucas Hernandez, Willian Pacho, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Ibrahim Mbaye and Warren Zaire-Emery.

However, Georgia's absence from this summer's tournament should mean that there is a start for one of their star players in the shape of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

There could also be a spot in midfield for Renato Sanches, who is back at the French club this summer following a loan spell at Panathinaikos.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Tenas; Morey, Lopez, Raillo, Lato; Costa, Morlanes, Torre; Puigmal, Fuentes, Virgili

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Zague, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Zulovic; Sanches, Dro; Ndjantou, Ayari, Ghalleb; Meite

We say: Mallorca 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG remain without the services of a number of key players, but the French outfit will still field a very talented side, and we are expecting an entertaining match to finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.