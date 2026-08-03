Barcelona's Victor Osimhen stance 'confirmed' as Hansi Flick looks for a new number nine

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 12:20

Barcelona are reportedly admirers of Victor Osimhen but are not planning a move for the Galatasaray striker during this summer's transfer window.

The Catalan giants decided against renewing Robert Lewandowski's contract, while there is currently speculation surrounding Ferran Torres' future, with the Spain international, who scored the winner in the 2026 World Cup final, said to be a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona have brought in two attackers this summer in the shape of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, but they are looking to sign a centre-forward.

A deal for Julian Alvarez remains incredibly complicated due to Atletico Madrid's stance, and there have been reports in recent days linking them with a possible move for Osimhen.

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

Barcelona 'decide against' summer move for Osimhen

However, according to SPORT, despite being admirers of the Nigeria international, the Catalan side are not currently considering making a move.

The report claims that Osimhen has opened the door to a move away from Galatasaray this summer, and there is believed to be strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Galatasaray would allegedly want at least €75m (£64m) for the attacker, who has a huge salary in Turkey, collecting in the region of €15m (£12.8m) net plus bonuses every season, in addition to having all his image rights.

Atletico Madrid are also believed to be interested, although like Barcelona, the capital outfit are put off by the cost of the deal, considering his transfer value and salary.

There are also believed to be some concerns surrounding his attitude, which could potentially upset the dressing room at Barcelona.

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Osimhen future: What happens now?

Osimhen has long been linked with a move to an elite club, but the 27-year-old has still not played for a team considered to be one of the top four or five in world football.

The Nigerian's record is exceptional, scoring 76 goals and registering 18 assists in 133 matches for Napoli, while he has 59 goals and 16 assists in 74 matches for Galatasaray.

Last season, the forward managed 22 goals and eight assists in 33 games for his Turkish club, while his contract is due to run for another three years.

As it stands, it does seem likely that Osimhen will return with Galatasaray this summer despite some reported issues, but Tottenham could potentially step up their pursuit in the coming weeks.