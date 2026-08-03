Transfer news and rumours today: Hull City bid for Mohamed-Ali Cho, Fenerbahce push for Rafael Leao

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Aug 2026 11:42 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 11:43

Hull City are reportedly preparing an ambitious move to secure the services of Nice forward Mohamed-Ali Cho this summer.

Jack Butland remains the only player signed by the Tigers for a fee, with the promoted outfit completing the goalkeeper's signing for around €3.5m (£3m).

However, GFFN reports that the 2026 Championship Playoff winners are now seemingly ready to splurge ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Hull are currently believed to be finalising an opening bid worth approximately €20m (£17.1m) to test the resolve of the Ligue 1 outfit.

The French club initially secured his signature for just €10m (£8.6m) and could be tempted to sanction a swift departure to double their initial investment.

The player proved to be a decisive asset for Les Aiglons last season, registering five goals and providing five assists across 37 competitive appearances.

While the promising forward has never made a senior appearance in the Premier League, he is already incredibly familiar with the demands of the English game.

The Stains-born attacker spent five years developing his talents within the Everton youth academy between 2015 and 2020, thus possibly bringing him back to the English top flight.

Fenerbahce prepare second offer for Leao

© Imago / Insidefoto

AC Milan are actively seeking to offload Portuguese forward Rafael Leao during the current summer transfer window.

According to GIFN, the Serie A heavyweights have grown increasingly desperate to sanction his departure but are yet to find a suitable destination.

Fenerbahce have emerged as the primary candidates to secure his signature and continue to push aggressively for a permanent transfer.

The Turkish giants recently saw their opening proposal firmly rejected by boardroom executives at San Siro.

However, they remain highly confident of reaching an agreement and are now preparing to submit an improved second offer.

The source above hints that Fenerbahce have worked closely with intermediaries to inform Milan that a revised bid is imminent.

The initial bid from the Istanbul outfit was reportedly worth €40m (£34.3m) , but Milan have remained completely resolute regarding their strict €60m £(51.4m) valuation.

The reported offer is expected to move significantly closer to that asking price to successfully tempt the Italian club into a sale.

The 27-year-old attacker is also believed to be demanding a lucrative salary package worth €10m (£8.6m) per season to accept the move to Turkey.

Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his immediate future, Leao has returned to training in Italy and remains at the disposal of head coach Ruben Amorim.

Juventus end Emiliano Martinez pursuit over valuation gap

© Imago / News Images

Juventus have now officially ended their prolonged pursuit of Emiliano Martinez, Sky Sports News reports.

Initial negotiations between the two clubs had stalled completely due to a significant gap in their financial valuations.

Given the impasse, the Old Lady were believed to be exploring other options, with Zion Suzuki mentioned as an option if they could not acquire the 2022 World Cup.

However, the Turin club reportedly made an internal decision several days ago to abandon the proposed transaction because they felt the overall costs were simply too high.

Juventus are understood to have formally informed Aston Villa that they will not proceed with any further discussions regarding a potential summer deal.

The collapse of this proposed move leaves Martinez facing an uncertain future at Villa Park.

Martinez is tied to a contract until 2029, and Unai Emery is understood to value his leadership qualities in the dressing room.