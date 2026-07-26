Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 26 Jul 2026 17:20 , Last updated: 26 Jul 2026 17:20

Hull City will continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season on Tuesday, when they take on Caykur Rizespor in a friendly in Slovenia.

The Tigers begun with a win over Konyaspor last time out, while their opponents have played three games before kicking off in the Turkish Super Lig.

Match preview

Caykur Rizespor will play their fourth friendly of pre-season on Tuesday with their sights set on the start of their Turkish Super Lig campaign in mid-August.

In their third consecutive top-flight term, the Karadeniz Atmacasi finished eighth, managing 10 victories alongside 13 defeats in 34 outings, having won just one of their final five games to end 14 points outside of the top six.

They began their preparations for 2026-27 in mid-July and picked up a 3-0 win over Dinamo Batumi alongside a goalless stalemate with Erzurumspor.

A friendly against Osijek then followed on Saturday, and Recep Ucar's team won 3-1, having gone three goals ahead through Dal Varesanovic, Qazim Laci and Mustafa Tosun.

Now heading into their final three outings before kicking off against Konyaspor next month, Caykur Rizespor will bid to continue their unbeaten streak and put another win on the board in Slovenia.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Their opponents, meanwhile, will look to make it back-to-back wins in their Slovenia trip as they gear up for a return to the Premier League.

The 2025-26 Championship campaign was a memorable one for Hull City, who, after narrowly avoiding relegation the prior year, earned promotion through the playoffs having managed a sixth-placed finish on 73 points.

The Tigers earned a place in the final with a 2-0 aggregate win over Millwall, having scored both goals in the second leg away from home, before meeting Middlesbrough at Wembley and prevailing thanks to Oli McBurnie's solitary goal deep into injury time.

Sergej Jakirovic's side then headed to Slovenia for a pre-season camp and began with a meeting against Turkish Super Lig outfit against Konyaspor on Saturday, managing a 3-0 victory with Enis Destan and Abu Kamara on the scoresheet alongside an own goal.

Now heading into their second of three contests against Turkish opposition before taking on Eintracht Frankfurt and Nice and beginning in the top flight against Manchester United in late August, Hull City will go in search of another victory on Tuesday.

Caykur Rizespor friendly form:

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Hull City friendly form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Caykur Rizespor continue their preparations for 2026-27 with a new-look squad to the one that finished last season, with Samet Akaydin, Giannis Papanikolaou and Casper Hojer among the notable departures.

They have been able to strengthen too, with defenders Zakaria Ariss, Siaka Bakayoko and Tayyip Talha Sanuc arriving permanently alongside Galatasaray loanee Ahmed Kutucu.

Key man Qazim Laci opened his account for pre-season last time out after scoring seven goals from midfield last season, while Dal Varesanovic has scored twice after spending last term out on loan.

Sergej Jakirovic rotated his Hull City side throughout their first friendly with Konyaspor and should do so again on Tuesday.

Summer signing Jack Butland made his first appearance between the sticks and Matt Targett could come in, while Hidemasa Morita who joined from Sporting Lisbon, may not yet be deemed ready to join the squad for Tuesday's friendly.

Attackers Abu Kamara and Enis Destan found the net last time out, while Oli McBurnie, Liam Millar and Matt Crooks could come in for starts after McBurnie helped fire them to promotion with 18 Championship goals last time around.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Sagnan, Bakayoko, Ariss; Olawoyin, Laci; Kutucu, Varesanovic, Mebude; Sowe

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Butland; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Targett; Slater, Zambrano; Kamara, Crooks, Millar; McBurnie

We say: Caykur Rizespor 0-3 Hull City

Hull City enjoyed a productive first friendly last week and should continue to ramp up their preparations with another victory on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.