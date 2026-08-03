Man United's plans for Chido Obi 'revealed' with youngster missing from Atletico Madrid contest

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 11:33 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 11:34

Manchester United forward Chido Obi is reportedly likely to leave the 20-time English champions on loan before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

Obi was involved in Man United's opening two friendlies of the summer against Wrexham and Rosenborg but was left out of the squad against Atletico Madrid last time out.

The striker started for Man United Under-21s against Altrincham Town on Friday night, and he is not expected to be called into the senior squad for Saturday's friendly with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are planning to loan the 18-year-old out in order to ensure that he receives regular senior football during the 2026-27 campaign.

FC Koln have previously been credited with an interest in the youngster, although it is unclear at this stage whether the German club are considering a move.

© Imago

Man United 'likely' to send Obi on loan this summer

Obi has made eight first-team appearances for Man United following his high-profile academy move from Arsenal in the summer of 2024.

The attacker did not make a senior appearance last term, though, instead spending the campaign with the academy and Under-21s.

Obi has scored 19 goals in 40 appearances for Man United Under-21s, while he has struck 17 goals and registered two assists in 16 appearances for the club's Under-18s.

The Denmark Under-21s international was on the bench on one occasion for Man United in the Premier League last season.

© Imago

Obi was not involved in Man United's last pre-season friendly

Obi had a quite stunning 2023-24 campaign for Arsenal Under-18s, scoring 32 goals in 18 appearances, including 28 goals in his final nine appearances of the term.

The striker turned down the chance to sign a professional contract at Arsenal to make the move to Man United, and at the time, he was regarded as one of the best youngsters in world football.

It would be fair to say that Obi's development has been slower at Man United, and it is clear that he is not yet ready to play regular senior football for the Red Devils.

However, a loan spell during the 2026-27 campaign, providing that it is the right one, would give Obi the chance to potentially return to Old Trafford next summer ready to challenge a regular position in the first-team squad.

Man United are expected to move for a new striker this summer, with Joshua Zirkzee potentially returning to Serie A after a difficult time at Old Trafford.