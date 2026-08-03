Preview: Ferencvaros vs Gornik Zabrze - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 14:52

Ferencvaros will be aiming to secure a positive result when they welcome Gornik Zabrze for the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round contest on Wednesday.

The Hungarian outfit beat FC Twente in the second qualifying round, while Gornik Zabrze have dropped into the Europa League following their Champions League elimination.

Match preview

Ferencvaros finished second in Hungary's top flight last season, which saw them qualify for the Europa League first qualifying round, so they have had to play four games to reach this stage.

The Greens recorded a 5-1 aggregate win over Vojvodina in the first qualifying round, before beating FC Twente 4-3 on aggregate in the second qualifying round.

Balazs Borbely's team will now be bidding to secure a positive first-leg result on home soil before welcoming Gornik Zabrze for the second leg of their clash next week.

Ferencvaros have won Hungary's top flight on 36 occasions, making them comfortably the most successful team at that particular level.

The Greens famously reached the final of the 1974-75 European Cup Winners' Cup, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Dynamo Kiev.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Gornik Zabrze finished second in Poland's top flight last season, which saw them qualify for the Champions League second qualifying round.

The Miners were unable to navigate their way past Fenerbahce, though, suffering a 2-1 aggregate defeat, which has seen them drop into the Europa League.

Tri-Colour have won Poland's top flight on 14 previous occasions, with their last success coming in 1987-88, while they famously reached the quarter-finals of the 1967-68 European Cup.

Michal Gasparik's side are one game into their new league season, recording a 2-1 victory over Slask in their opener on July 25; their next Ekstraklasa clash is against Radomiak Radom on August 8.

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

WWWD

Ferencvaros form (all competitions):

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Gornik Zabrze form (all competitions):

LLWD

Team News

Ferencvaros will be without the services of Philippe Rommens through suspension, while Naby Keita will miss Wednesday's match through injury.

Lenny Joseph has been in excellent form this season, scoring four goals in five appearances, and the 25-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Kristoffer Zachariassen has two goals in all competitions this term, meanwhile, and the 32-year-old is also set to be in the starting side.

Gornik Zabrze will be missing Jaroslaw Kubicki through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Ferencvaros.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the away side's lineup for this match, with Michal Sacek in line to start at right-back on Wednesday.

There is also set to be a spot in the final third of the field for Erik Prekop.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Osvath, Raemaekers, Gomez, Cadu; Lisztes, Corbu; Zachariassen, Kanichowsk, O'Dowda; Joseph

Gornik Zabrze possible starting lineup:

Schulze; Sacek, Janicki, Josema, Janza; Dietz; Ikia Dimi, Sadilek, Urbanski, Ismaheel; Prekop

We say: Ferencvaros 1-1 Gornik Zabrze

We are expecting this to be a very close two-legged affair, and it may be a draw on Wednesday, which would leave the tie delicately poised ahead of the return fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.